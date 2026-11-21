The Baltimore Ravens paid big money for a wide receiver before the 2026 season, handing Pro Bowler Zay Flowers a 4-year, $140 million contract extension in August.

Flowers, for all the great things he does, still has a lot of flaws in his game. He needs help. That could come in the form of the best NFL wide receiver prospect anyone has seen in decades — Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski put the Ravens at the top of his list of teams that should do whatever it takes to trade up for Smith — a deal that could easily package 1st-round picks with Lemon to make it happen.

Smith is on track to become the first wide receiver taken with the No. 1 overall pick since the New York Jets selected USC’s Keyshawn Johnson with the top pick in the 1996 NFL Draft.

The Ravens are 4-6 and have lost 5 straight games. If the draft were tomorrow, they would have the No. 14 overall pick.

“Calvin Johnson, AJ Green, Julio Jones and Ja’Marr Chase are the best wide receiver prospects over the last 25 years,” Sobleski wrote on Saturday. “None of them were the No. 1 overall pick in their respective draft classes. Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith is on par with all four as a prospect and possibly even better. NFL teams should be falling over themselves to try to acquire his services … Flowers has some limitations due to his size and build. A strong move to trade up for Jeremiah Smith will finally give Jackson two big-time options in the passing game. Lamar Jackson’s mobility will always be a part of his game. However, the team’s continued run-first mentality hasn’t allowed it to achieve anything of significance. Instead, the Ravens could finally open up their offense to a greater degree. A trade-up for Smith will certainly make a statement. That version of the Ravens won’t be the same ol’ Ravens. The franchise will finally be going in a new direction and placing more emphasis on Jackson.”