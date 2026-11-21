According to Robert Murray of FanSided.com, the San Francisco Giants are reportedly open to listening to trade offers on their ace starter, Logan Webb.

Murray wrote (about Webb):

“For years, the San Francisco Giants have refused to engage or listen to any inquiries involving star right-handed pitcher Logan Webb. That is no longer the case. The Giants are open to listening to offers for Webb, multiple rival executives say. Webb, 30, instantly becomes arguably the top name available besides free-agent left-hander Tarik Skubal. Webb has been one of baseball’s most consistent workhorses, throwing more than 204.2 innings in each season from 2023-25, and led baseball in strikeouts in 2025 with 224.”

If Logan Webb is made available, the Atlanta Braves need to make a call to Buster Posey ASAP.

Let’s take a quick look at what a trade could look like between the Braves and Giants for Logan Webb.

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Outlining a Braves-Giants Trade for Logan Webb

It’s a very surprising deal of news that the Giants are actually potentially open to trade Logan Webb, and the Braves stand out as a very logical trade destination… if they could pick up the remaining cash on his deal. Logan Webb is signed to a five-year, $90 million deal that runs through the 2028 season.

In 2026, Webb posted an ERA of 4.31 over 27 starts, but when on, there is no denying Webb’s ability to be a very durable and productive starter.

Here’s a potential trade package the Braves could offer the Giants for Webb:

Braves receive: SP Logan Webb

Giants receive: prospects Owen Murphy, Alex Lodise, and OF Brewer Hicklen

That’s a 3-player package for Webb, which includes 2 highly touted prospects and a strong organizational depth piece.

Webb is likely to have a vast market, so Alex Anthopoulos may need to do some ‘out-bidding’ here, and this proposed deal may not even be enough to move the needle.

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Why Logan Webb’s Trade Status Will Demand A Lot of Attention

Teams like the Braves, who are desperately in need of starting pitching depth but may not ink the top arms to free-agent deals, make perfect sense for Logan Webb’s services.

The 30-year-old Webb carries a 3.50 career ERA over eight seasons (all with the Giants).

He’s been named an All-Star in each of the last three seasons, and has four straight seasons making 25+ starts, and striking out 200+ batters, which makes him a highly attractive trade target.

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