The Los Angeles Lakers have climbed to the top of the Western Conference, but Bronny James‘ place on the roster remains far from secure.

With the Lakers sitting at 14-3, Lakers insider Jovan Buha has again raised the possibility of waiving LeBron James‘ son to create room for veteran guard Bruce Brown, a key contributor to the Denver Nuggets‘ 2023 championship team.

Buha identified James and Kevon Looney as the most likely roster casualties during Friday’s episode of his “Buha’s Block” podcast, following Los Angeles’ 106-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

The discussion came after a listener asked whether the Lakers could waive a player to sign Brown without running into salary-cap restrictions.

Lakers Insider Names Bronny James, Kevon Looney as Potential Cuts

“I think logically it would either be Kevon Looney or Bronny James, just based on those two being the cheapest players on the roster,” Buha said.

Buha also explained why Jaden Hardy might be safer despite his limited role.

“I think Hardy they’re going to try to keep as a trade chip because he’s making $6 million,” Buha said.

That leaves James and Looney as the more practical options if Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka decides to pursue Brown.

Buha said the Lakers were approximately $8.1 million below the first luxury-tax apron. He estimated that signing a veteran to a minimum contract would still leave them enough room to remain under that threshold.

The Lakers have not announced plans to waive either player or sign Brown.

However, Buha’s latest comments follow a much stronger assessment of James’ future earlier this month.

During a previous podcast, Buha questioned the third-year guard’s development and wondered whether Los Angeles would be better served by adding a proven veteran.

“At this point, why not waive Bronny and just have Bruce Brown on the team?” Buha said.

Bruce Brown Offers Proven Championship Experience

Brown, 30, remains available after the New York Knicks waived him in October.

The versatile guard helped Denver win its first NBA championship in 2023, providing defense, ballhandling and timely scoring off the bench.

Those qualities could appeal to a Lakers team that has relied heavily on Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves to generate offense.

Los Angeles has struggled recently without Reaves. Buha noted that the Lakers ranked 26th in offensive rating over their previous three games, despite winning two of them.

Brown would give coach JJ Redick another experienced perimeter defender and secondary playmaker, particularly when one of the Lakers’ primary creators is unavailable.

Meanwhile, James has struggled to establish himself in Los Angeles’ rotation.

The 22-year-old guard has spent much of the early season outside Redick’s regular playing group, limiting his opportunity to make a meaningful impact.

Looney faces a similar problem. The veteran center has fallen out of favor as the Lakers search for dependable minutes behind Walker Kessler.

For Pelinka, the decision would come down to whether keeping a developmental prospect or an unused veteran offers more value than adding someone who could contribute immediately.

The Lakers have little reason to panic at 14-3. Still, with championship expectations growing, the final roster spots could become increasingly difficult to justify.

And Buha has made clear which two players he believes are most vulnerable.