Miami Dolphins fans aren’t too excited about the play of punter Bradley Pinion, who has had his fair share of blooper moments this season, often proving to be costly, and they may have a glimpse in an alternative option this week against the Buffalo Bills.

Pinion may not be able to suit up for their tilt against the Buffalo Bills thanks to a groin injury, forcing Miami to sign punter Jack Browning to their practice squad just in case Pinion is a no go before kickoff.

Browning, not to be confused with quarterback Jake Browning, played college football for the Grossmont Griffons and San Diego State Aztecs and was also a placekicker during his college playing days.

Should Pinion sit against the Bills, Dolphins fans will have a look at a true alternative in what has been a roller coaster season in regards to special teams.

Miami has struggled to find stability at punter and at place kicker, having moved on from Riley Patterson and Zane Gonzalez, and now hope they have a solution at kicker with the recent signing of Daniel Carlson.

Browning has appeared in five career games in one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2024), as well as one postseason game, booting 10 punts for 425 yards (42.5 avg. / 34.6 net), along with 29 kickoff.