The Toronto Maple Leafs’ struggles this season could have implications beyond their own standings position. Depending on how the season unfolds, the Leafs could indirectly help the Boston Bruins land a much more valuable draft pick—or leave them with a consolation prize in 2028.

The situation involves Toronto’s 2027 first-round pick, which is tied up in competing claims involving the Philadelphia Flyers and Bruins. Only one team will receive the 2027 pick, while the other will receive an unprotected 2028 first-rounder.

Leafs’ Draft Pick Situation Gives Toronto Leverage

According to Elliotte Friedman, there is some talk that the Maple Leafs might try to dangle this pick in a trade. Given that the Leafs are looking to make a change and snap out of their current eight-game losing streak, the first-round pick becomes an important piece of the puzzle.

If Toronto’s 2027 first-round pick falls outside the top 10, Philadelphia gets the pick, and Boston receives the unprotected 2028 first-round selection. However, if the pick lands inside the top 10, Toronto gets to decide which team receives it. The team that doesn’t get the 2027 selection would instead receive the 2028 pick.

What if Toronto keeps losing and knows it’ll be a bottom-ten team?

Philadelphia has already asked the NHL to declare the 2027 pick belongs to the Flyers, but the league reportedly declined to do so. That leaves Toronto holding the decision-making power if the pick falls within the protected range.

Why the Leafs’ Losing Streak Matters to Boston

The worse Toronto performs, the greater the chance its first-round pick lands inside the top 10. That scenario could be particularly interesting for Boston, because it would put the Bruins in a position to potentially receive a much more valuable asset than a future 2028 pick.

A top-10 selection could give Boston access to a premium prospect and potentially accelerate its longer-term plans. A pick in the 20s, on the other hand, offers considerably less certainty in terms of landing an elite prospect.

What might Boston be willing to pay to get that pick back?

Toronto’s recent struggles are therefore worth watching from a Bruins perspective. The more the Leafs slide, the more complicated — and potentially valuable — this situation becomes for Boston.

Could the Bruins Be Forced Into a Bidding War?

Friedman also raised an intriguing possibility: Toronto could approach Boston and Philadelphia to see what each team would be willing to offer for the right to receive the 2027 pick.

That would put the Leafs in an unusual position of potentially turning their draft-pick decision into an opportunity to acquire additional assets.

Friedman didn’t report that Toronto is planning to do this, nor did he confirm that such an arrangement is permitted. It’s simply an interesting possibility worth watching.

For Bruins fans, the bottom line is that Toronto’s season could directly impact Boston’s draft future. The Leafs aren’t just playing for their own playoff hopes anymore. Their losses could help determine whether the Bruins receive a premium 2027 first-round pick or settle for an unprotected selection in 2028.