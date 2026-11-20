The Arizona Cardinals‘ offense has barely shown up in 2026. One reason has been their inability to score on the ground.

Arizona’s running game has accounted for four touchdowns this season. That number is tied for last in the league with the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into Week 11. It is last overall if one factors in games played — Arizona’s 10 to Pittsburgh and Minnesota’s nine.

For a team that hasn’t moved the ball consistently in 11 weeks regardless of who is playing quarterback, that spells trouble. Arizona will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, whose offense remains red-hot.

Utilizing the running game to keep Patrick Mahomes and Co. off the field on Sunday would be a great idea. Ending drives with someone busting into the end zone from the backfield would make the game more watchable.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, there don’t seem to be many takers.

Arizona Cardinals Running Backs Haven’t Been Consistent In 2026

Jeremiyah Love was supposed to fix the problem. But he has appeared in just six games and has netted one rushing touchdown. Even when he is playing, Love hasn’t been effective. Through six games (five starts), Love has 268 rushing yards on 76 carries. Fans were expecting him to average more than 3.5 yards per attempt in his rookie season.

Tyler Allgeier has been Arizona’s most effective running back, with 383 yards and two touchdowns on 94 carries. Allgeier broke out in Arizona’s Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys, but most of his production had come in Weeks 1, 8, and 9. The Los Angeles Rams held him to 14 rushing yards on five attempts in Week 10.

Bam Knight has been arguably the Cardinals’ most exciting back, with 187 yards on 33 carries, good for 5.7 yards per attempt. However, like Allgeier, most of his production came in two games — Weeks 6 and 7 against the Rams and the Denver Broncos. He rushed for 128 yards on 22 carries in those two contests.

Then there is James Conner, who has yet to return from an ankle injury suffered in 2025. Conner is at an advanced age for a running back. Having missed so much time, it’s fair to wonder how much Conner would fix the situation if he were healthy enough to play.

Arizona’s Lack Of An Efficient Running Game Could Haunt Them On Sunday

Carson Beck landed on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup. If he isn’t good to go, Arizona would turn to Josh Johnson, one of the NFL’s most prominent journeyman quarterbacks.

Johnson, 40, would be the fourth Cardinals quarterback to start for the team. He also hasn’t been with Arizona long, meaning an effective running game would have been a godsend.

Still, it doesn’t matter who ends up starting for Arizona on Sunday. Beck looked overmatched in his NFL debut, even if he maintained his confidence afterward. Johnson hasn’t gotten enough reps with the starting offense.

With a running game that could be next to nonexistent, it won’t be easy for Arizona to put up points, yet again. That has been the case all season, except during the rare instances when one from Arizona’s running back committee stepped up and enjoyed a fine game.

Unless somebody puts together a solid string of games toward the end of the year, that trend will likely continue. That gives Arizona yet another obstacle heading into Sunday’s matchup with Kansas City.