The Indianapolis Colts paid Daniel Jones nearly $50 million to play in 11 games for them.

What’s worse? The fact that they’re going to have a huge dead cap hit in 2027 even when Jones isn’t on the team.

The Colts made the bold decision to cut Jones on Friday after his struggles in yet another ugly loss, this time on Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans.

Jones’ contract had already begun to look like a mistake. The Colts signed him to a two-year, $88 million deal in the offseason. It was the most expensive two-year contract in NFL history, and it came despite the fact that Jones had just torn his Achilles.

And in the end, the Colts had no good way out of it.

If they had held Jones through the end of the season, they would’ve had the chance to designate his release as a post-June 1 release and spread his dead cap money over two seasons.

Either way, the mega salary was going to hamper them for at least another year. So they bit the bullet on Friday and released Jones. Here’s what it’ll cost them.

Daniel Jones Dead Cap Hit

In the NFL, dead cap money is what counts against a team’s salary cap for a player who is no longer on the team.

Because Jones had a lot of money remaining on his contract, that turns into a lot of dead cap hit.

In total, it’ll be $35.2 million in dead cap dollars against the 2027 cap.

This is what cap guru Nick Korte shared on X:

“The Colts will have ended up spending $50M on Daniel Jones for just 11 games. Only about $2.135M of that could be offset if he signs with another team this season. There will also be $35.2M in dead cap dollars come 2027.”

Jones was going to be costly for the Colts either way. It’s just that in this scenario, Indy doesn’t have to play him as the QB.

Colts Might Need Bridge Year

Given how much money the Colts will have on their cap for a QB who isn’t even playing for them, 2027 might have to become a bridge year. It’ll be tough to maximize their roster financially.

It wouldn’t be surprising if they take a low-cost route at quarterback, whether that’s the incumbent Riley Leonard, or a new draft pick, or a cheap veteran signing.

The Colts probably have to start looking at 2028 as their best chance to start bouncing back. It’s certainly not how they drew it up when they gave Jones his expensive deal.