Daniel Jones didn’t make it through the first season of his new deal with the Indianapolis Colts. Head Coach Shane Steichen announced Friday that the team had released its starting quarterback. Jones had played 11 games in 2026, the last of which ended with Anthony Richardson Sr. taking over in the fourth quarter. By Friday afternoon, the most striking number from Jones’ season in Indianapolis had little to do with his play on the field.

The Colts signed Jones to a two-year, $88 million contract in March. He was still recovering from the torn Achilles that ended his 2025 season. Indianapolis brought him back as its starter and put more than half of the deal’s value in the first year. Eight months later, the team is moving on with six games still on the schedule.

Daniel Jones Made $49.8 Million From Indianapolis in 2026

The Colts paid Jones approximately $49.8 million for 11 games, according to Spotrac. The site laid out his earnings alongside its projections for what Indianapolis would carry if he clears waivers.

“Assuming Daniel Jones clears waivers: Colts Dead Cap 2026: $14,689,520 2027: $35,200,000 Indy will have paid out $49.8M for 11 games this season.”

Jones received a $44 million signing bonus when he agreed to the deal. His $5.49 million base salary for 2026 was fully guaranteed. The contract also included a $30,000 per-game roster bonus, which added $330,000 over 11 games. Those three figures put his regular contract payout at approximately $49.82 million.

ESPN’s Field Yates focused on how much Jones had earned in fewer than three months of regular-season football.

“For 11 games, Daniel Jones made just under $50 million from the Colts this year!!” Yates wrote on X.

That works out to about $4.5 million per game. The signing bonus alone made up roughly 88% of his payout. Jones had already secured nearly $49.5 million between that bonus and his guaranteed salary before he played a snap this season.

Jones’ Final Colts Start Came Against the Texans on Thursday Night

Jones completed 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards and threw an interception in Thursday’s 26-3 loss to Houston. Steichen turned to Richardson in the fourth quarter with the Colts trailing by 23 points. The loss dropped Indianapolis to 3-8, and Steichen said afterward that he would evaluate everything when asked about the quarterback position.

The Colts will start Richardson against the New York Giants in Week 12. Indianapolis drafted him fourth overall in 2023. Now, he has six games to make a case for keeping the job. The matchup also comes against the team that drafted Jones, who spent parts of six seasons with the Giants before joining the Colts in 2025.

Indianapolis committed to Jones for two years in March and got 11 games out of the new deal. The way the Colts structured it meant Jones still collected nearly the entire $50 million he stood to make in his first year.