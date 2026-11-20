The New England Patriots watched Tom Brady build one of the greatest careers in NFL history.

Now, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is reportedly eyeing an undertaking to construct a legacy in a different sport.

Brady is in discussions to purchase a minority ownership stake in Chelsea, one of England’s most prominent soccer clubs, according to a November 20 report from Matt Hughes of The Guardian.

The talks follow Brady’s unexpected departure from Birmingham City earlier this month.

Sources told The Guardian that Brady sold his stake in Birmingham to clear the way for a backing in Chelsea.

NFL insider Adam Schefter then confirmed he bought shares in the club.

Tom Brady Has Existing Connection to Chelsea

The investment brings Tom Brady into a club he knows.

Brady attended Chelsea’s 2025 FIFA Club World Cup victory over Paris Saint-Germain in New Jersey. He celebrated with the players following their 3-0 victory.

According to The Guardian, Brady has a strong relationship with Behdad Eghbali, whose investment firm, Clearlake Capital, controls 86.5% of Chelsea.

Chelsea’s ownership group has changed in recent months. Todd Boehly and Mark Walter sold their shares in September, leaving Clearlake with a larger controlling interest.

The Guardian didn’t disclose the proposed investment amount or the percentage Brady could acquire.

The former Patriots quarterback already holds a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, joining the NFL franchise’s ownership group in 2024.

He also has an ownership interest in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

Buying into Chelsea adds an additional franchise of prominence to his business portfolio.

Tom Brady’s Birmingham City Exit Gets New Explanation

Brady’s move comes less than two weeks after Birmingham City announced the end of his three-year association with the club.

He purchased a stake of just over 3% in August 2023 and became chairman of its advisory board.

Birmingham initially had no explanation for the departure.

In its November 9 announcement, the club thanked Brady for his contributions.

“Birmingham City Football Club expresses its sincere gratitude to Tom Brady for his involvement with and unwavering support,” the organization said.

Brady’s tenure included Birmingham’s relegation to League One, followed by promotion back to the Championship.

The club sat atop the Championship standings when his departure was announced.

Brady also appeared in the Amazon Prime documentary “Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues,” which followed his involvement with the organization.

His abrupt exit surfaced questions about his next business move.

This recent report has the answer.

Brady spent 20 seasons with New England and led the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships. He won a seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring in 2023.

Now 49, Brady continues working as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports while expanding his business interests.