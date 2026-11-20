Tom Thibodeau remains interested in coaching again. But the former New York Knicks coach has drawn a firm line as speculation grows about a possible return to the NBA.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Thibodeau will not discuss another team’s coaching position while that job remains occupied.

A league source close to Thibodeau told Amick that the veteran coach would not communicate with organizations about potential openings, either directly or through intermediaries.

The position comes as Thibodeau’s name surfaces in speculation surrounding the Sacramento Kings, whose disastrous start has placed coach Doug Christie under scrutiny.

However, Thibodeau is reportedly interested in returning when the right opportunity becomes available.

Tom Thibodeau’s Coaching Stance Complicates Kings Speculation

Sacramento entered Friday with a 1-13 record, including nine straight losses at home.

Despite those struggles, the Kings reportedly prefer to finish the season with Christie rather than make an immediate coaching change.

One potential interim replacement is associate head coach Mike Woodson, whose connections to the Knicks and Thibodeau run deep.

Woodson coached New York from 2012 to 2014, leading the franchise to 54 victories and an Atlantic Division title during the 2012-13 season.

He later returned to Madison Square Garden as an assistant on Thibodeau’s staff in 2020.

The two helped guide New York to its first playoff appearance in eight years before Woodson left to coach Indiana University in 2021.

Now, they have emerged in different roles as Sacramento considers its coaching future.

Still, Amick’s reporting makes clear that Thibodeau has not pursued Christie’s job.

Knicks Still Owe Thibodeau Money From Contract Extension

Thibodeau also has considerable financial security while waiting for another opportunity.

In July 2024, he signed a three-year contract extension with the Knicks that runs through the 2027-28 season.

New York fired him in June 2025, shortly after he guided the franchise to its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks owed Thibodeau more than $30 million when they dismissed him.

The remaining payments are subject to his contract terms, including any potential salary offsets if he accepts another coaching job.

Thibodeau compiled a 226-174 regular-season record during five seasons with New York, making four playoff appearances.

Darius Acuff Jr. Could Give Thibodeau Another Young Point Guard to Develop

Should Thibodeau eventually land in Sacramento, he would inherit another promising point guard.

The Kings selected Darius Acuff Jr. with the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Sacramento’s front office reportedly remains encouraged by Acuff’s development despite the team’s poor record.

Working with the rookie could offer Thibodeau a familiar challenge.

He previously helped Derrick Rose blossom into the NBA’s youngest Most Valuable Player with the Chicago Bulls in 2011.

Years later, Thibodeau helped Jalen Brunson develop into an All-NBA guard and the centerpiece of New York’s resurgence.

Acuff represents a different prospect, and there is no guarantee Thibodeau would pursue the Sacramento job if it becomes available.

But his experience building offenses around dynamic point guards would make the potential pairing intriguing.

For now, Thibodeau appears content to wait for an actual vacancy rather than contribute to speculation about another coach’s future.