Anthony Richardson is 8-7 as an NFL starting quarterback, but it wasn’t clear if the Indianapolis Colts would ever give him another chance as QB1.

Daniel Jones won the job over Richardson in the 2025 preseason, and the Colts then gave Jones a two-year, $88 million contract heading into this season. No matter what Richardson did, and even with Jones playing poorly for most of this season, head coach Shane Steichen stuck with Jones.

That is, until Friday.

The Colts lost on Thursday Night Football in ugly 26-3 fashion, and Jones’ time in Indy is suddenly over.

Indianapolis waived Jones on Friday. He’s no longer on their roster.

And there’s no individual to whom this might matter more than Richardson.

Anthony Richardson Career News

Richardson, for the first time since 2024, will get to start in the NFL.

He’s in the last year of his rookie contract, and it’s not clear he has a long-term future with the Colts.

But if Richardson plays well in the weeks ahead, he can have a future somewhere in the league.

He still has a tantalizingly strong arm. He still has impressive running speed and power.

Richardson looks the part when he steps onto the field. His next task is to look the part consistently while on the field, too.

“Anthony Richardson Sr., 8-7 as a starter, gets a six-game runway to resurrect his career before hitting free agency,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on X on Friday.

Could Colts Keep Anthony Richardson?

The new most interesting subplot here is whether Richardson can play himself into the Colts’ future plans.

At the moment, he’s set to be a free agent at the end of the year.

But what if he went 4-2, threw more TDs than INTs, stayed healthy, and completed passes at closer to 60% than 50% in the last six games of Indy’s season? They might be tempted to offer him a contract going forward.

Richardson, for his part, might prefer to test free agency rather than sticking with a Colts team where things became quite bumpy for him.

It’s a fascinating storyline, though. For a while here, it was looking like Richardson wouldn’t start again in a Colts uniform. Now he will, and the future has re-opened with possibilities.