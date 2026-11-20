New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez has quickly emerged as a prime trade candidate across Major League Baseball, according to team GM Brian Cashman.

On Thursday, Cashman relayed to New York reporters that Jasson Dominguez is garnering some trade interest from rival clubs.

Dominguez is currently posting solid numbers in the Dominican Winter League, and Cashman notes that based on the phone calls he’s receiving, there is some interest across the league in his services.

A longtime trade candidate, this could finally be the offseason that the Yankees decide to cut ties with Dominguez, especially given the crowded state of New York’s outfield.

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Could Jasson Dominguez Be Traded this Winter?

The MLB lockout is rapidly approaching, so if a deal is to get done before February (at the earliest), the Yankees and ‘rival teams’ need to act fast.

Jasson Dominguez logged 57 games in 2026, and across 209 at-bats, he batted .225 with an OPS+ of 75.

It might be wise for the Yankees to trade Dominguez, given his lifetime OPS of .698 across 677 MLB at-bats.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright recently hit the latest Jasson Dominguez trade update and wrote:

“The Martian” was one of the most hyped prospects of the past decade. It’s yet to result in consistent production in the majors. Dominguez has now played in parts of four MLB seasons, though that’s only amounted to 751 plate appearances. His longest stretch as a big-league regular came in 2025. Dominguez hit 10 homers and stole 23 bases as a slightly above-league-average bat across 123 games.”

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Jasson Dominguez’s MLB Career at a Glance

Jasson Dominguez, after being a longtime top prospect, made his MLB debut in 2023.

He logged just 8 games that campaign with the Yankees, and then was limited to just 18 games in 2024.

The Yankees have always had a very crowded outfield group in recent seasons, which has made it easy to keep Dominguez in the minors, but his poor defense has also made it easy for manager Aaron Boone to be hesitant to pencil him in as an everyday outfielder.

Speaking to this latest trade report, it will be interesting to see if anything further materializes/develops on the trade front in the coming weeks, or else it could be a while until the Yankees can actually move on from the 23-year-old Dominguez.

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