The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move on Friday by deciding to get rid of quarterback Daniel Jones. He has had an awful season so it really should not come as too much of a shock, but perhaps the bigger surprise is the fact that the Colts chose not to trade him ahead of the November 10 deadline only to cut him loose less than two weeks later.

It’s unclear what the market for Jones was ahead of the deadline. The Minnesota Vikings obviously had a need for a quarterback given how putrid both Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz looked in that offense. They decided to swing a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Kirk Cousins but they were probably also considering a reunion with Jones as well.

This move just shows how disorganized the franchise is right now. A smart team would have dealt Jones and at least gotten a mid or late-round draft pick for him. Instead, they get nothing by letting him go except a huge dead cap hit and just look like a completely disjointed organization making things up as they go along.

This move also makes one wonder why they did not trade running back Jonathan Taylor as well. There were offers on the table for him and they may as well have just sold everyone if they were intent on basically tearing things down and starting over.

Colts need to press the reset button in the worst way

At least this move paves the way for Anthony Richardson to get some playing time. It is doubtful that he will be Indy’s quarterback of the future, but he has more of a chance at that than anyone else does. The franchise really needs a reset in every way imaginable, from head coach to quarterback.

Shane Steichen may not make it to the end of the season at this point and owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon really has her work cut out for her as she tries to put the pieces of this once-proud franchise back together again.

The Colts clearly need to put together some sort of cohesive vision though because the decision not to trade Jones just looks awful. They have to get someone in there as general manager who knows what they are dong because continuing to make embarrassing, illogical decisions like this is eventually going to drive fans away from the team if it hasn’t already.