Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III was not seen at Friday’s practice, further dimming his chances of playing Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

A third straight day off the practice field would extend a groin injury that has already cost Walker one game, and a short Thanksgiving week against Buffalo looms right behind the Cardinals.

Walker was not among the players visible during the brief portion of Friday’s practice open to the media, according to Kansas City Star correspondent Pete Sweeney. Right tackle Jaylon Moore and right guard Trey Smith also went unseen. Every other player on the injury report was working in some capacity, Sweeney reported.

Walker remained out of practice on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday, according to Pro Football Talk. The team’s official Friday injury report was not yet widely available when Sweeney posted Friday afternoon.

Chiefs’ Kenneth Walker III Groin Injury Update

Walker tweaked his groin in practice before the Chiefs’ Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to TSN. He sat out, and Kansas City rolled to a 35-13 win without him.

Rookie Emmett Johnson, a fifth-round pick, started in his place and ran 22 times for 101 yards. He also caught six passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson is expected to start again if Walker is inactive, TSN reported.

Head coach Andy Reid was asked about Walker on Wednesday, when the running back missed his first practice of the week.

“He’s feeling a lot better than he was. So we’ll just see. It’s a day-to-day thing,” Reid said, according to the Kansas City Star.

The schedule adds another tough decision, with Sunday’s game followed by a quick turnaround to Thanksgiving.

“If he’s not going to further injure it, then he’ll go play,” Reid said, as quoted by Pro Football Talk. “If he can, if it looks like he’s on the edge there, then he doesn’t play. Keep it simple.”

Walker is “primed to miss his second game in a row with a groin injury,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Friday on ESPN’s SportsCenter. Rapoport added that Walker has not practiced yet this week.

Rapoport’s read had changed by then. He called the injury minor earlier this week, but on Thursday’s Good Morning Football he said it “does not look like he’s going to be able to play this week.”

The absence affects a running back who was producing at an elite level. Walker carried 159 times for 872 yards and 11 total touchdowns before the injury. That yardage ranks fourth in the NFL, according to TSN, even though he has played one fewer game than Jahmyr Gibbs and James Cook and two fewer than Bijan Robinson.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Kenneth Walker III Injury History

The groin is the latest in a run of soft-tissue and lower-body ailments for Walker, who missed 10 games in four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He has never been out more than two consecutive games.

His 2022 rookie year brought a hernia that required surgery, and an ankle sprain later cost him another game. A left oblique strain sidelined him for two games in 2023.

Walker’s 2024 season brought the most missed time. A right oblique strain cost him two games, calf and ankle trouble followed, and the Seahawks placed him on injured reserve in December for the final two games. He missed six in all.

Then came a clean stretch. Walker played all 17 games in 2025, listed once with a glute issue, and earned Super Bowl LX MVP honors after rushing for 135 yards in Seattle’s win. This summer, a minor foot injury in Chiefs training camp kept him out of one practice.

Now the groin has the Chiefs weighing one more absence.