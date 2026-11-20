The Minnesota Vikings didn’t trade for Daniel Jones. Instead, they landed Kirk Cousins just before the NFL trade deadline.

But if the Vikings are still interested in Jones, he is now available despite the trade deadline passing.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Friday the team has released Jones. The departure came just months after the Colts signed Jones to the largest contract in NFL history.

In Jones’s final game, Indianapolis lost 26-3 on Thursday night against the Houston Texans to drop to 3-8 this season.

Jones is leaving Indianapolis with an 11-13 record as a starter in 24 games. After beginning his tenure 7-1, Jones went 4-12 in his final 16 contests with the Colts.

In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old quarterback had seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Colts Release QB Daniel Jones

While the timing of Jones’s release was shocking Friday, it did feel inevitable. Things have gone from bad to worse for Indianapolis this season, and Jones doesn’t appear to be part of the team’s future.

Once the Colts decided Jones wasn’t going to be part of the roster next season, it made complete financial sense to release the quarterback.

“Why did the Colts release Daniel Jones after just 11 starts? The quarterback has a $6.5 million in guaranteed injury protection next year,” wrote Dianna Russini. “One bad hit in a meaningless game, and Indianapolis owes that money to a quarterback who is no longer part of the future.”

With Jones’s release, the Colts have already named Anthony Richardson the team’s new starting quarterback. Richardson will have six games to prove he should be the team’s starter behind center entering 2027.

Jones has to clear waivers to reach NFL free agency. But with bloated contract, it’s highly unlikely any team claims the quarterback.

At that point, the Colts will have paid Jones $49.8 million for 11 games this season.

Could Vikings Pursue Jones?

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reminded everyone Friday the Colts received trade offers for Jones before the league deadline on November 10. Schultz wrote on social media, though, Indianapolis elected to keep Jones because “they had already paid too much in signing bonus money” to the quarterback.

Schultz didn’t say which teams inquired about Jones at the trade deadline. But it very well could have been the Vikings.

Jones never appeared in a game for Minnesota. But after the Giants released him midseason in 2024, he finished the campaign on the Vikings practice squad.

Before November 10, there was a lot of chatter Minnesota would push to acquire Jones from the Colts. Instead, the Vikings obviously landed Cousins.

Cousins steadied the Vikings behind center with his stellar return to the team at Lambeau Field on Sunday. But given how poorly Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz have played this season, pundits are going to wonder aloud if the Vikings could pursue a reunion with Jones.

It’s not likely. There’s a lot of moving parts in Minnesota’s quarterback room, which already includes four signal-callers with Max Brosmer as well.

Quite a few teams, such as the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinal and potentially the Baltimore Ravens, could use a new starter behind center immediately too. Jones would likely opt for starting opportunities for those teams rather than join a crowded Minnesota quarterback room.

Still, it’s fun hypothetical to consider.

Jones is 35-57-1 in his career as a starter. He has averaged 6.6 yards per pass with 96 touchdowns and 68 interceptions in 94 career games.

This season, Jones is leading the NFL in interceptions.