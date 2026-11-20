Stellantis says its Dodge NASCAR Cup Series return is on schedule, even as the automaker will reportedly quit motorsports across Europe.

A company spokesperson shut down the speculation about the Dodge NASCAR program within hours, but with a Monday announcement coming, the question is how far Stellantis’ cost cutting will reach.

The French daily newspaper Le Figaro reported Friday that Stellantis will announce an end to motorsport investments on Monday, Nov. 23. The company confirmed two extraordinary meetings that day with employee representatives at Poissy and Satory, according to Reuters, but declined to discuss the substance.

The cuts target Stellantis Motorsport, a division employing roughly 300 people. Peugeot’s World Endurance Championship program, the Citroën and Opel Formula E entries and Lancia’s rally effort all face the ax. Dodge SRT Racing, which will oversee all North American motorsports programs, operates separately, according to Friday’s reports.

The exits center on Europe and leave the Dodge program untouched, according to The Drive. “I can officially say there are no changes to Stellantis North America Motorsports Programs,” a Stellantis spokesperson said, as quoted by RACER‘s Kelly Crandall on social media.

Dodge NASCAR Cup Return: Drivers, Kaulig Racing and Ram

Dodge’s last Cup season was 2012, when Brad Keselowski won the championship in Team Penske’s No. 2 Charger. Penske was leaving for Ford, and Dodge couldn’t find another anchor team, according to Fox Sports. The brand announced in August 2012 it would withdraw. It has not raced in Cup since, 2026 included.

Then came the comeback. Dodge made its return official Nov. 2 at the SEMA show in Las Vegas, with Kaulig Racing as its anchor. “Slow has never been part of Dodge DNA,” Tim Kuniskis, who leads Stellantis’ American brands, said.

Kaulig will switch from Chevrolet Camaros to Dodge Chargers, with AJ Allmendinger in the No. 16 and Ty Dillon in the No. 10. Allmendinger is in his seventh season with Kaulig, Dillon in his third. The team’s lone top five of 2026 was Allmendinger’s fifth-place run at Naval Base Coronado, and he sits 25th in points to Dillon’s 34th. A body style reveal is set for Dec. 4 at the Snowball Derby in Pensacola, Florida.

Ram, meanwhile, returned to the Craftsman Truck Series with Kaulig as its anchor team, and Kaulig fielded five trucks at Daytona for Brenden Queen, Daniel Dye, Timothy “Mini” Tyrrell, Justin Haley and Tony Stewart. Queen won Rookie of the Year and finished 13th in points, best among the Kaulig drivers.

Stellantis Ownership and the Dodge NASCAR Outlook

Stellantis formed when Fiat Chrysler and PSA merged on Jan. 16, 2021. Exor, the Agnelli family holding company, owned 14.4% at closing. The Peugeot family’s investment arm holds about 7.7% of the company, and Chairman John Elkann and Robert Peugeot lead the board.

CEO Antonio Filosa, in the job since 2025, plans to cut annual costs by about $6.6 billion by 2028. Under that plan, Ram is one of four global core brands, while Dodge ranks as a regional brand. The company lost $24.4 billion last year, and its shares had lost more than 40% by midsummer.

So how likely are cuts to Dodge NASCAR, despite the Stellantis reassurances? Near term, the evidence says they are not likely. The spokesperson’s statement, a separate North American chain of command and a car reveal remaining on the calendar all point toward uninterrupted operations. For now. The balance sheet is the main reason for doubt down the road.

Was the shock expected? Opel committed to Formula E for four years in March, Peugeot named Alex Quinn and Robert Shwartzman for 2027, and Lancia won the WRC2 teams’ title this season.

Tear Off FR called it “A huge bombshell for French motorsport,” according to EssentiallySports.