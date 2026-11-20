The Indianapolis Colts didn’t just go part way on Friday. They took the full leap.

Daniel Jones hasn’t just been benched. He’s been cut. The Colts made the move just after 12 noon local time, and Danny Dimes no longer plays for their team.

It’s a shocking decision, one that certainly ties back into the fact that Jones has been awful of late — but head coach Shane Steichen had seemed like he was willing to stick by Jones at every turn.

For whatever reason, that has finally changed.

Jones was just 12-for-27 passing with an interception while taking two sacks on Thursday Night Football in a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans. That was the final straw for Indy, apparently.

Going forward, it appears Anthony Richardson will start, although the Colts have two options. Here’s what you need to know about the updated depth chart.

Colts QB Depth Chart

The Colts’ QB depth chart has been topped by Jones all season long. That’s no longer the case.

As it stands, the Colts have:

Anthony Richardson Riley Leonard

Richardson has been the QB2, Jones’ backup, for all 11 games of the season. Barring a shocking twist, he’ll be the starter taking over for Jones.

Don’t write off Leonard starting at some point, though. He’s under contract for next season, and Richardson isn’t.

If the Colts want to get the best look at all their possibilities for next season, that would include Leonard at some point, too.

Colts Likely Will Sign QB

Teams rarely stick with just two quarterbacks at any point in a season, so it’s safe to expect the Colts to sign another one.

They might even have one already in their sights. News could come quickly on such a decision.

Given that Indy is rebuilding, whoever they sign should be someone they’re intrigued by. They don’t need a stopgap option. Instead, they need a guy they actually want a closer look at — not that it’d be former Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia, but someone like him, a player who would need some development but also has a strong background. The Colts don’t need a starter. They need information.

The rest of this season for the Colts is about figuring out who they want to keep that’s currently in their building. That will also apply to whoever they bring in as a QB3 going forward.