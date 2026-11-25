The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might not want edge rusher YaYa Diaby to hit the open market, and the only way to make sure that does not happen is to lock him down to a contract extension right now.

That’s why ESPN’s Jenna Laine put Diaby at the top of the list of NFL contract extension candidates headed down the home stretch of the regular season.

Diaby has been the only consistent presence off the edge for the Buccaneers over the last four seasons — he has a 17-game average of 6.2 sacks for his career — and has led his team in sacks twice in his first three seasons.

He also has a projected market value of a 3-year, $54.2 million contract extension, according to Spotrac — at $18.1 million per year, that’s a steal for the role he’s expected to have moving forward.

Buccaneers Overstocked Roster at Edge Rusher

Part of the problem with the Buccaneers this season has been poor roster construction — at edge rusher there are just too many players and not enough snaps.

That includes using a 1st-round pick on an edge rusher by taking Miami All-American Rueben Bain Jr. at No. 15 overall and shoehorning him into the lineup — an unmitigated disaster so far, with just 10 tackles, 1.0 sack, 1 TFL, and 3 QB hits through 10 games.

“The Bucs used draft capital the past two years on edge rushers in Rueben Bain Jr. and David Walker,” Laine wrote on November 24. “They also signed Al-Quadin Muhammad in free agency this year, but Diaby has remained a fixture on the right side. He has registered three sacks, six tackles for a loss, an interception, three pass breakups and seven quarterback hits this season. He has also accounted for three sacks created and posted a 28% pass rush win rate in 2026 — nearly double his production from the past two seasons.”

The Buccaneers are 3-7, and their season is on life support as they head into a Monday Night Football game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

Diaby Called NFL’s ‘Most Underpaid’ Player in 2026

Diaby’s numbers over his first 3 seasons — 19.0 total sacks — show a player who could command up to $20 million per year in free agency. He’s in the final season of the 4-year, $5.46 million rookie contract he signed after the Buccaneers drafted him in the 3rd round (No. 82 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It’s also why he’s an incredible value for the Buccaneers in the final year of his deal, with Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon putting Diaby on his list of the NFL’s “Most Underpaid Players” in 2026.

“The 2023 third-round pick has generally remained under the national radar while compiling 19 sacks and 47 quarterback hits in three pro seasons,” Gagnon wrote. “He’ll still count just $3.9 million against the Bucs’ cap in a walk year this fall.”

Diaby led the Buccaneers with 7.5 sacks as a rookie in 2023, saw a slight dip in his play due to nagging injuries with 4.5 sacks in 2024, but bounced back in 2025 with 7.0 sacks.