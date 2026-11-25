Alex Bowman says he remains highly motivated despite announcing his retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series after the 2027 season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver addressed criticism from fans who questioned his commitment and suggested he had lost interest in racing.

“I would say both,” Bowman said when asked whether he felt at peace with retirement or more motivated than ever. “I probably did more than I was ever supposed to in my career.”

Bowman reflected on his early days in the Xfinity Series, where he drove for smaller teams and tried to make the most of limited opportunities. He said he never expected to land a seat at Hendrick Motorsports and remains grateful for his career, including his eight Cup Series victories.

“I’m super thankful for the last decade here and the fact that I’ve been able to win eight Cup races. But at the same time, I am super motivated to go out on a high note.”

The NASCAR driver said the criticism about his motivation does not reflect how he approaches racing. He also admitted that he cares deeply about results, sometimes more than he should.

Alex Bowman Pushes Back Against NASCAR Fan Criticism

Bowman has noticed comments claiming he no longer wants to race, is not working hard, or has stopped caring about results. He strongly rejected those claims and said his competitive mindset remains unchanged.

“I’ve seen comments and stuff that say that I don’t want to be there and I’m not working hard, and I don’t care about results,” he said. “That is as far from the truth as it could possibly be. I would argue that I care about results way too much.”

Bowman added that Jeff Gordon could confirm how focused he remains on performance. The driver described himself as extremely results-driven and said poor finishes affect him more than most people realize.

“When we have bad results, I don’t think there’s anybody that affects more than me,” Bowman said. He explained that struggling to separate his personal identity from race results became one factor behind his decision to retire.

Alex Bowman Faces Changes at Hendrick Motorsports in 2027

The comments come as Bowman prepares for changes within the No. 48 team. Blake Harris has left for Trackhouse Racing, while Rudy Fugle will take over as crew chief in 2027. The team will also undergo a broader Hendrick Motorsports realignment, with Bowman joining a group that has helped William Byron win races and championships.

The new setup gives Bowman a fresh opportunity as he heads into his final NASCAR Cup Series season. He will retain his familiar No. 48 while working with a new crew chief and team structure.

Alex Bowman Begins Preparation for His Final NASCAR Season

Bowman has already started preparing for his final NASCAR season rather than taking an extended break after the Homestead finale. He said he has maintained a regular fitness routine and continued working at the shop as he looks ahead to 2027.

“It’s not like I got out of the car at Homestead and went on vacation,” Bowman said. “I’ve been in the gym every single day since then. I’ve done a bunch of long runs. I’m doing all the preparation side of things.”

He also plans to take part in simulator sessions before Christmas, working with his team to build familiarity and prepare for the upcoming season.

“We’re going to do some SIM stuff before Christmas and be in the SIM as a group to try to learn from each other,” he said.

Bowman has also become more direct when responding to online criticism and speculation about his future. Although he has previously said he doesn’t particularly enjoy social media, he has committed to being more open with fans during his final season.

The eight-time Cup Series winner is now focused on making the most of his last year at Hendrick Motorsports. With a new crew chief, a familiar team number, and continued preparation, Bowman says he intends to remain fully invested until the end of his NASCAR career.