NASCAR remains the most-watched motorsport in the United States, but Formula 1 continues to build a stronger presence in American pop culture. Former F1 broadcaster Will Buxton believes the difference goes beyond television ratings, pointing to F1’s growing cultural influence, brand visibility, and appeal to casual fans.

Speaking at The Race x Axios event in Las Vegas, Buxton acknowledged NASCAR’s larger television audience but argued that Formula 1 has become more recognizable outside the racing world.

From celebrity partnerships to consumer products and digital storytelling, F1 has expanded its reach in the United States. His comments highlight a growing challenge for NASCAR as it looks to maintain its television dominance while competing with Formula 1 for younger fans, commercial partnerships, and mainstream attention.

NASCAR vs. Formula 1 Viewership Numbers

NASCAR still holds a significant advantage over Formula 1 in American television viewership. In 2025, ESPN averaged 1.3 million viewers per Formula 1 race before the series moved to Apple TV. NASCAR averaged 2.45 million viewers per race on television, while IndyCar recorded numbers close to F1.

However, Buxton believes television ratings alone do not tell the full story of Formula 1’s growth in America. He argued that F1 has developed a cultural presence that NASCAR and IndyCar have yet to match.

“What Formula 1 has is something that neither of those has, which is cultural relevance and cultural cachet.”

He pointed to advertising displays in Times Square and the growing presence of F1 drivers in consumer products as examples. Buxton noted that Max Verstappen appears on Red Bull products in convenience stores, while NASCAR drivers Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen do not enjoy the same mainstream visibility.

Why Formula 1 Has Greater Cultural Influence in America

Buxton believes Formula 1 has become more than a racing series because of its influence on entertainment, fashion, brands, and popular culture.

He compared F1’s cultural relevance to the Kardashian family, explaining that cultural influence does not always depend on having the biggest audience.

“Formula 1 has cultural relevance. It’s a bit like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, right?”

He referenced Kylie Jenner’s selection to wear the $50 million Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra, arguing that her cultural importance remains strong even when television audiences change.

“It’s bigger than that now. It’s not just about sport. It’s not just about people tuning in on a Sunday afternoon to the race. It’s about recognition and visibility and that cultural cachet.”

The comparison reflects his view that Formula 1 has developed a brand that reaches people who may not regularly watch motorsports.

How Drive to Survive Helped Formula 1 Grow in America

Buxton also credited Liberty Media’s leadership and its digital strategy for helping Formula 1 expand in the United States. Liberty Media acquired F1 in 2017 and introduced new ways to reach fans through social media, digital platforms, and online content.

He also credited Netflix’s Drive to Survive with playing a key role in Formula 1’s growing popularity. The series changed how Formula 1 presented its stories by focusing more on drivers, rivalries, emotions, and personal experiences rather than technical details alone.

“Drive to Survive I think was really important because we stopped telling the story of Formula 1 from a technical perspective and started telling it from a personal, emotional perspective.”

NASCAR continues to benefit from its strong television audience, American racing traditions, and established broadcast partnerships. However, Formula 1’s growing cultural influence shows that attracting viewers and becoming part of everyday American pop culture are two different challenges.