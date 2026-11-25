Of all the revelations to emerge from the ongoing legal battle between Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports, few have been quite as blunt as Luke Lambert’s assessment of Gabehart.

The veteran NASCAR Cup Series crew chief, who calls the shots for Carson Hocevar at Spire Motorsports, made his feelings about Gabehart abundantly clear in testimony that surfaced Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Asked whether anyone at Spire had ever instructed him not to discuss Cup Series race strategy with Gabehart, Lambert delivered a surprisingly candid response that went well beyond the question itself.

Apparently, Lambert didn’t need anyone to tell him to keep those conversations off-limits.

Luke Lambert Doesn’t Hold Back About Chris Gabehart

In an excerpt from court documents shared on X by NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, Lambert questioned why he would seek strategic advice from Gabehart in the first place.

“Listen, I have no reason to ask Chris Gabehart about race strategy. I don’t have a level of respect for him where I want his input,” Lambert said.

“Nobody needs to say that to me. I’ve been doing this job ten years longer than he’s been in the sport. He’s not somebody I seek advice from, before or after he got here.”

Lambert then returned to the original question, saying he couldn’t recall anyone at Spire instructing him to avoid those discussions.

“So, yes, nobody has said something to me to that effect that I can recall, and they probably know they don’t need to.”

It’s a remarkably frank assessment of someone with considerable experience atop a NASCAR pit box. Gabehart spent six seasons as Denny Hamlin’s crew chief at Joe Gibbs Racing, winning some of the biggest races on the Cup Series calendar, including two Daytona 500s.

Lambert, meanwhile, has worked with a number of established Cup Series drivers throughout his career, including Jeff Burton, Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher, before overseeing Hocevar’s development at Spire.

Carson Hocevar’s Text Messages Also Surface in JGR-Spire Lawsuit

Interestingly, Lambert’s comments offer quite a contrast to another exchange that surfaced in court documents involving his own driver.

In text messages dated Feb. 5, Hocevar asked Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson whether Gabehart could help him improve at Martinsville Speedway.

“No one can help THAT much,” Dickerson responded, before adding, “But he can maybe get you closer.”

Hocevar subsequently raised the subject directly with Gabehart in a Feb. 16 text exchange, joking about his struggles at the Virginia short track.

“Perfect. I am just trying to find the lead lap,” Hocevar wrote.

“You’ll find it,” Gabehart responded.

Neither exchange, on its own, establishes that proprietary information from Joe Gibbs Racing was shared. They do, however, provide two very different perspectives on Gabehart from within the same race team.

The latest disclosures come as the legal dispute continues into NASCAR’s offseason. Spire recently returned a $108,087.67 check that Joe Gibbs Racing had sent in an attempt to satisfy Spire’s countersuit, with the organization also seeking legal fees.

For now, the litigation remains unresolved. And with more private conversations and testimony becoming public, NASCAR’s offseason continues to offer an unusually candid look at relationships inside the garage.