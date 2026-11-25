The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced a decision on their third-string goalie, Artur Akhtyamov, who is the starter for their AHL team.

The Maple Leafs have back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday against the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins, respectively, and they could have Akhtyamov between the pipes for one of those games.

Maple Leafs Recall Artur Akhtyamov

Per Maple Leafs PR, the team has recalled Akhtyamov from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

“G Artur Akhtyamov has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL).”

Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller has not yet announced who will start this weekend’s games for the club against the Bruins and Penguins, but Anthony Stolarz has started the team’s last three games.

Given that Boston is the tougher opponent, look for Stolarz to start Friday against the Bruins and for Akhtyamov to get the start on Saturday against Pittsburgh, though that is just an educated guess right now.

Sergei Bobrovsky Getting ‘Non-Game Reset’ for Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs starter Sergei Bobrovsky is currently getting what is termed a “non-game rest” for the team, as he looks to work his way back up to speed after an absolutely dreadful start to the season for Toronto.

Bobrovsky signed a three-year, $21 million deal during the offseason to be the Maple Leafs’ starting goalie, but he has been awful so far this season, and there are many fans out there who want the team to buy him out.

The problem is that Bobrovsky is a 35+ player, so his contract will count against Toronto’s salary cap regardless of whether the team buys him out or not. Therefore, the team is essentially stuck with Bobrovsky right now, and the only hope is that the club can work with him and try to get him back to his old form, one that saw him win two Stanley Cups with the Florida Panthers and two Vezina Trophies with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In the meantime, while Bobrovsky gets his non-game reset, the Maple Leafs will turn to Stolarz and Akhtyamov to be between the team’s pipes for at least the next few games.