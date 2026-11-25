The New York Rangers are expected to keep a close eye on the trade market as the season progresses. At the moment, New York is tied for the final Metropolitan Division playoff spot. Despite losing superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin early in the campaign, the Rangers have stayed afloat. As long as the club is in the mix, general manager Chris Drury will look to strengthen his squad.

While targeting a new netminder may be a logical move by New York, The Athletic’s Vincent Mercogliano believes the Rangers will instead look at forwards. After all, Dylan Garand and Joonas Korpisalo are both playing fairly well right now between the pipes. With Shesterkin under contract until 2033, the Rangers do not need to find a new long-term starting goalie.

With this in mind, Mercogliano hints that New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan will likely eye his former players. The club recently acquired Marcus Pettersson, a defenseman who played several seasons under Sullivan with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Interestingly, Pittsburgh is essentially open for business after a slow start to the season. Because of this, the reporter named two Penguins players who would be of interest to New York and Sullivan.

“If New York goes the Pittsburgh veteran route, I’d imagine Sullivan-favorite Bryan Rust, who’s 34 and under contract for one more season at a modest $5.125 million cap hit, would be the preferred option,” writes Mercogliano. “The Rangers have also shown previous interest in 29-year-old center Tommy Novak, who’s third on the team with 16 points and set to begin a three-year, $4.65 million AAV extension next season.”

New York Rangers Could Use Bryan Rust or Tommy Novak in Their Lineup

Assuming the New York Rangers are willing to sign a player in their mid-30s, Rust would certainly make sense. The veteran has been limited to just seven games so far this season, but does have five points. He also previously flourished with Sullivan in Pittsburgh, reaching a career-high 31 goals in 2024-25. The forward signed a six-year, $30.75 million contract with the Penguins while the Rangers coach was there.

Novak, on the other hand, may be a better fit for Drury. As Mercogliano points out, New York likely prefers to target players under 30. The Penguins forward is also a center, a position the Rangers need to strengthen. Novak only played a few games for Sullivan in Pittsburgh before the coach was fired. Nevertheless, the center did record 42 points last year. His contract situation is also likely appealing to Drury.

New York Needs an Offensive Boost Going Forward

The New York Rangers could certainly use a boost with their offense. According to Hockey Reference, Sullivan’s club is averaging just 3.0 goals per game this campaign. Only 10 other NHL teams currently have a lower figure. New York’s power play also needs tweaking. In fact, the club has just 14 goals on the man advantage. Only nine teams have fewer power-play goals in 2026-27.

Drury, however, will have to give up some attractive pieces to land Rust, Novak, or any other established NHL forward. First-round draft picks, however, are not exactly being stockpiled by the New Rangers. However, Drury does have several second- and third-round selections in the next few years to work with.