Even as the ongoing story of the Steelers benching Aaron Rodgers continues to develop, it appears one aspect has an answer.

Aaron Rodgers Was Excused From the Steelers’ Team Meeting

Finding out Rodgers skipped a scheduled team meeting on Wednesday morning and never showed up to the facility at all intensified the speculation that he’s upset about the news. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported that Rodgers was excused from appearing in the South Side of Pittsburgh the morning after being informed Mason Rudolph would start in his place on Friday night.

So while Rodgers feelings on the matter are still unclear, although it’s fair to assume he’s unhappy, Schefter’s report dispels the initial belief that he didn’t show up as a protest.

But regardless what Rodgers is thinking, several outlets, namely The Athletic, believes the Steelers will release the future Hall of Famer in the coming weeks, effectively ending his career before the end of the season.

Rodgers will be inactive for Friday’s home game, leaving rookie Drew Allar and the inexperienced Will Howard as their only places to turn if Rudolph struggles while facing the intimidating Broncos’ defense.

Rodgers Has Struggled in Recent Games

After a solid start to the season, Rodgers’ recent struggles led to head coach Mike McCarthy looking to Rudolph to spark the offense. In Pittsburgh’s last two games, both losses that followed a four-game win streak, Rodgers failed to elevate an already imperfect offense.

He threw just 143 yards and completed only 51.7% of his throws in the 38-18 loss to the rival Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago and then tossed 227, although on 44 pass attempts, falling 19-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Regardless of Benching, Rodgers Will Go Down as an All-Time Great

Career wise if this the end for Rodgers, although a report suggests the door is possibly open for him to return to the field, he would finish with 68,515 yards, 543 touchdown passes and 129 interceptions. Rodgers’ resume includes 10 Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro honors, four league MVP awards, a ring from winning Super Bowl XLV and the Super Bowl XLV MVP.

As for his replacement, Rudolph has only one completion for two yards so far this season. But he has proven to be serviceable in the past. Rudolph has thrown for 4,927 yards with 30 touchdowns and 22 picks in 38 game appearances and 19 starts across seven years. He’s 9-9-1 as a start quarterback and 8-5-1 with the Steelers.