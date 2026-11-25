The Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision to bench Aaron Rodgers may be just the beginning of a much bigger problem for Mike McCarthy.

A new report paints a troubling picture of the relationship between the quarterback and his longtime coach, while suggesting frustration extends well beyond Rodgers. With Pittsburgh still fighting for a playoff spot, McCarthy is facing questions about more than his sudden quarterback change.

Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers-Mike McCarthy Relationship Reportedly Fractured

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday that the reunion between Rodgers and McCarthy has deteriorated to the point that continuing together looks unlikely.

“The relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy has not been in a good place, and a path back together is considered “highly unlikely,”” Schultz wrote, citing sources.

He followed with an indication that Tuesday night’s decision to replace Rodgers with Mason Rudolph is only part of the story.

“The Rodgers benching is just the start of what’s being revealed publicly,” Schultz wrote.

Pittsburgh announced shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday that Rudolph would start Friday against the Denver Broncos and Rodgers would be inactive. The move came barely a day after McCarthy publicly defended his quarterback.

“Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback,” McCarthy told reporters Monday.

Their reunion had been central to Pittsburgh’s offseason. Rodgers said he had considered retiring after Mike Tomlin’s departure but returned for a 22nd NFL season after McCarthy was hired. The pair previously worked together for 13 seasons in Green Bay, winning Super Bowl XLV before McCarthy’s dismissal in 2018.

The Steelers are 6-4 after consecutive losses to Cincinnati and Philadelphia. Rodgers has completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, but the offense has struggled to move the ball consistently.

Mike McCarthy Facing Broader Frustration Among Steelers Players

Schultz stressed that the problems reportedly extend through several parts of the Steelers’ locker room, not simply the relationship between the coach and quarterback.

“The frustration is not just with Rodgers. Multiple position groups have been upset, and I’m told McCarthy has not been what some offensive players hoped for. Frustration has been growing among everyone for weeks,” Schultz reported.

He also pointed directly to the transition away from the coach who had led the franchise for nearly two decades.

“I’ve also heard players who were used to having Mike Tomlin have struggled with the change,” Schultz wrote.

The offensive results offer context for that frustration. Pittsburgh managed only 222 yards in a 38-18 loss to the Bengals, followed by 255 yards in a 19-16 defeat against the Eagles. The Steelers failed to score a touchdown until the fourth quarter in both games.

Changes were already being discussed before the benching. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Rodgers had wanted quarterbacks coach Tom Arth to relay plays into his helmet rather than McCarthy. The team considered adjusting that process before McCarthy decided to turn to Rudolph.

The immediate locker-room reaction has also raised questions. Schultz reported that some players were unhappy with the benching. The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported that McCarthy addressed the change at a morning team meeting and that it was not well received.

Schultz also reported Rodgers was absent from the team facility Wednesday morning. ESPN’s Adam Schefter subsequently reported the quarterback had been excused while processing the decision.

NFL Media’s Garafolo reported that Pittsburgh did not intend to release Rodgers at that point. Whether he returns to the field remains uncertain. McCarthy now turns to Rudolph with the Steelers still occupying an AFC playoff position.