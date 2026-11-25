Travis Kelce is preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day, but even his own brother, Jason Kelce, cannot help but wonder about the star tight end’s potential retirement. On the eve of the Chiefs-Bills clash, the Kelce brothers released a new episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

Kelce was asked by his brother for confirmation that this will not be his last NFL season. The Chiefs tight end attempted to dodge the retirement question while leaving the door cracked for a potential return in 2027.

The Kelce brothers were discussing the star playing in his 100th career game at Arrowhead Stadium. Jason asked a question that all NFL fans are wondering.

“What are you confirming now? You’re going to come back for another season?” Jason pondered.

Unfortunately, Kelce did not confirm that he plans to play in 2027. After the Chiefs’ win over the Cardinals, Kelce jokingly said “cheers to 100 more.”

Kelce attempted to walk back his comments by leaving the door open for both retirement and playing another season.

“No, I’m not confirming it.” Kelce responded quickly on the “New Heights” podcast released on Nov. 25. ” I’m not confirming it.”

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Sends Message Amid Retirement Rumors: ‘Who Knows How Many (Games) I’ll Get to?’

As for the Thanksgiving showdown, the Chiefs find themselves as a slight underdog against the Bills. Kansas City is a 3-point underdog against Buffalo, per DraftKings.

Ahead of the holiday clash, Kelce admitted that he is not sure how many games he has remaining, Thanksgiving or otherwise.

“Yeah, you’re right. I won’t (play 100 more games),” Kelce admitted. “But cheers to 100 more. Who knows how many I’ll get to?”

Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Bills Game on Thanksgiving?

A more pressing question fans are asking is whether Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, will be in attendance for the Thanksgiving clash. History tells us Swift is unlikely to attend the Chiefs-Bills game.

Swift rarely travels to Chiefs road games, making a rare exception for playoff matchups. Additionally, Swift skipped the Chiefs’ holiday contest at the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 despite the game also being on Thanksgiving.

Swift is unlikely to make the trip to Buffalo, but fans are still holding out hope that she could be persuaded to join friend Hailee Steinfeld (Josh Allen’s wife) at the game.

Retirement Question Looms for Travis Kelce Amid Chiefs’ Run

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Kelce is on a one-year, $12 million contract this season and is slated to once again be a free agent in 2027. The star playmaker appears to be taking his NFL future on a year-by-year basis.

During a Sept. interview with Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews, Kelce responded to the expectations by some fans that he would retire last offseason.

“Really?! You guys didn’t think I was going to come back?” Kelce pondered. “No way.”

“I love what I do. I’m still a kid on Sundays who enjoys every single aspect of the game. I’ve built a family here,” Kelce continued.

“I don’t wanna give that up yet. I still feel like I’ve got a lot to prove.”