Despite their 1- 9 record, the Miami Dolphins have shown a lot of grit this season, especially stemming from their 2026 NFL Draft Class.

The team made notable picks such as Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson, and Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas. The most notable and impactful, however, is Texas Tech lineback Jacob Rodriguez.

In only 10 games, Rodriguez has proven to be one of the top linebackers in the league, which is why he was named one of the top rookies from Week 11.

Jacob Rodriguez Praised for Week 11 Performance

During his time at Texas Tech, Rodriguez was not only the top defender on his team but also in the country.

Over the course of four seasons with Texas Tech, he accumulated 316 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, six interceptions, 12 passes defended, five fumble recoveries, two fumble-recovery touchdowns, and seven forced fumbles.

In his senior season, he was a Heisman finalist, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Chuck Bednarik Award winner, Butkus Award winner, among other awards.

Regarding Rodriguez’s performance against the Buffalo Bills this week, Sports Illustrated publisher Justin Melo named him as one of the top rookies. During his explanation, he said the following:

“Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has enjoyed a fairly stellar rookie season. The former Texas Tech standout continued stuffing the stat sheet versus the Buffalo Bills. Rodriguez had 13 tackles for his fifth double-digit tackle game of the season. The versatile linebacker also intercepted Josh Allen on a tipped ball and returned it 26 yards into Bills territory.”

How Has Jacob Rodriguez Performed This Season?

In the 2026 NFL Draft, first-year defensive-minded Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley selected Rodriguez with the 43rd overall pick.

This season, Rodriguez has recorded 93 combined tackles (44 solo, 49 assists), 1.0 sack, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defended, and 4 tackles for loss. Multiple times this season, he’s been nominated for Pepsi’s Rookie of the Week and Rookie of the Month.

According to DraftKings, Rodriguez currently has the fourth-best odds to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. He’s behind David Bailey, Arvell Reese, and Sonny Styles – all of whom were drafted before him in April.