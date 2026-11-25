After the Toronto Blue Jays missed out on top Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato on Tuesday afternoon (Sato reportedly signed with the Chicago Cubs), there is still another very prominent Japanese bat available on the free agent market.
That comes in the form of former Cubs slugger Seiya Suzuki. The Blue Jays are likely very eager to make their mark on this hot stove season, as Toronto has been linked to all the top free agents, but has yet to make a big splash.
Recently, the Blue Jays were named as the ‘perfect’ fit for Seiya Suzuki in what would be a huge addition for Toronto’s outfield.
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Seiya Suzuki Emerges as Perfect Blue Jays Free Agent Target
BleacherReport.com’s Kerry Miller recently paired a ‘perfect’ destination for all the top remaining free agents, and the Blue Jays are named for Seiya Suzuki:
“As things presently stand, the Toronto Blue Jays have one of the most underwhelming projected starting OF/DH quartets in all of baseball, with FanGraphs forecasting Brett Bateman in center, Nathan Lukes in right, Jonatan Clase in left and Anthony Santander at DH. Bateman was rock solid as a rookie for the Blue Jays, making his MLB debut less than a week after they got him in the Kevin Gausman trade. And Lukes was, for the second consecutive season, an above-average defender whose left-handed bat was respectable enough against right-handed pitching.”
Yeah, it’s pretty easy to see why the Blue Jays need to make a big splash in the outfield this offseason.
As for Seiya Suzuki, across 675 total games played in five seasons with the Cubs, he carries a very impressive bWAR of 16.2.
In 2026, his cWAR was 5.1, and Suzuki hit 26 home runs, 31 doubles, and drove in 86 runs.
He would immediately slot in as the Blue Jays’ top outfielder, at least offensively.
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Toronto Blue Jays Named ‘Perfect’ Fit for 16.2 WAR Slugger After Teruaki Sato Whiff