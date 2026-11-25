After the Toronto Blue Jays missed out on top Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato on Tuesday afternoon (Sato reportedly signed with the Chicago Cubs), there is still another very prominent Japanese bat available on the free agent market.

That comes in the form of former Cubs slugger Seiya Suzuki. The Blue Jays are likely very eager to make their mark on this hot stove season, as Toronto has been linked to all the top free agents, but has yet to make a big splash.

Recently, the Blue Jays were named as the ‘perfect’ fit for Seiya Suzuki in what would be a huge addition for Toronto’s outfield.

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Seiya Suzuki Emerges as Perfect Blue Jays Free Agent Target

BleacherReport.com’s Kerry Miller recently paired a ‘perfect’ destination for all the top remaining free agents, and the Blue Jays are named for Seiya Suzuki: