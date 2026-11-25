Brooks Koepka is preparing for another competitive appearance as he continues working to regain his previous form after returning to the PGA Tour in 2026. The five-time major champion has spent the season adjusting his game after leaving LIV Golf at the end of 2025.

Koepka will join Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark and Jackson Koivun for the Farmers Insurance Skins Game on November 27 at Atlantic Fields Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

His history with Bryson DeChambeau also remains part of the wider golf conversation. The two Americans had several public disagreements before joining LIV Golf in 2022, though they later played on the same team during a high-profile exhibition in 2024.

Brooks Koepka Takes Another Shot at Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka took another dig at Bryson DeChambeau while reflecting on their unsuccessful partnership during the 2024 Crypto Showdown.

Speaking during a preview call for the upcoming Skins Game, Koepka discussed the $10 million cryptocurrency contest in which he and DeChambeau faced Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

Front Office Sports reporter David Rumsey shared Koepka’s comments on November 24.

McIlroy and Scheffler won the exhibition 3&2 after controlling the match, leaving Koepka and DeChambeau without the prize.

Koepka did not hold back when discussing the experience and appeared pleased that this week’s competition will not require him to rely on a teammate.

“Since I did not win-my teammate didn’t hole a putt the entire time-I did not receive any of that, which is great because it’s an individual thing this time. So I’m more excited about that,” Koepka said.

He also added that he “didn’t get to choose” his teammate for the previous contest.

Their rivalry dates back several years. Koepka criticized DeChambeau’s pace of play in 2019, while DeChambeau mocked Koepka’s physique in 2020.

The tension continued into 2021, when Koepka encouraged fans to call DeChambeau “Brooksy.”

The pair appeared to move past their differences when they teamed up in 2024.

DeChambeau has not publicly responded to Koepka’s latest remarks. This time, however, the four players at the Skins Game will compete individually, leaving Koepka responsible for his own performance.

Brooks Koepka Carries RSM Classic Momentum Into 2027

Away from the renewed attention surrounding DeChambeau, Koepka has also been working to improve his game after describing his first season back on the PGA Tour as disappointing.

Koepka finished tied for 10th at the RSM Classic, posting four rounds of 67, 70, 67 and 67 to finish 11 under par.

The result helped him move up seven places to 108th in the final FedExCup standings.

Before the tournament, Koepka acknowledged that his 2026 campaign had fallen short of his expectations.

He also revealed changes to his coaching setup, including working with swing coach Darren May and putting coach Brad Faxon.

Koepka has focused on making his swing more efficient and improving his putting after struggling on the greens throughout the season.

He said he had started seeing progress, although he still had work to do.

The five-time major champion also has a clear objective for the next season. Koepka identified making the United States Ryder Cup team for the 2027 competition at Adare Manor as a major goal.

The Skins Game gives him another chance to compete before turning his full attention to the new season.