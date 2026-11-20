Bryson DeChambeau enters the next season at a pivotal point in his professional golf career. The two-time U.S. Open champion is preparing for a different competitive schedule after LIV Golf announced it would wind down operations, leaving several of its prominent players to consider their next steps.

DeChambeau still produced strong results during the 2026 LIV season, recording two victories in March and finishing third at LIV Golf Virginia. He finished second in the individual standings. He missed the cut at the Masters, PGA Championship, and U.S. Open before finishing tied for 14th at The Open.

The American will now have a full-time playing home on the DP World Tour in 2027.

Bryson DeChambeau Outlines Shoulder Recovery and Training Plans

Speaking with “Complex” on November 19, Bryson DeChambeau updated fans on his shoulder recovery and explained how he is preparing for the 2027 season. The golfer said he is prioritizing strength and maintaining a lighter workout schedule while recovering from the lingering issue.

“I’m looking to just get stronger. I’m eating relative to my sensitivities,” DeChambeau said.

He also explained that he follows an 80/20 approach to his diet, aiming to eat foods that don’t trigger reactions around 80% of the time while allowing himself flexibility with the remaining 20%.

His current workouts are also less demanding than usual. “Working out, I try to work out every day, but they’re light workout sessions. They’re not intense, they’re not heavy. I’m trying to recover from a shoulder [injury] right now, and I’m working on that,” he told “Complex.”

DeChambeau offered an encouraging assessment of his progress, adding, “But it’s moving in the right direction, which is fantastic.”

The shoulder problem has affected him for several months. In May 2026, following his opening round at LIV Golf Virginia, he traced the discomfort back to the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

DeChambeau now wants to reach a point where he feels comfortable returning to intense training.

He said he expects to begin preparing specifically for the majors in approximately a month and a half, placing that transition around early January.

The Masters is scheduled for April 8-11, and his best finish at Augusta remains a tie for fifth in 2025.

While his recovery remains central to his preparations, DeChambeau is also continuing to build his connection with golf fans outside of tournament competition.

Bryson DeChambeau Expands Break 50 Brand With SWAG Golf Collaboration

DeChambeau has teamed up with SWAG Golf, DICK’S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy for a limited-edition Break 50 headcover collection and sweepstakes.

Matt Burke of “Complex” shared that the collaboration launched November 19 and features 13 different headcover designs.

Each blind bag costs $59.99 and contains one randomly selected design.

The collection includes four Golden Headcovers, which provide access to the grand-prize experience.

Winners can attend a live filming of DeChambeau’s popular Break 50 YouTube series, spend time with the golfer, receive a driving-range lesson, and have lunch with him.

The collection also includes 50 personally signed headcovers.

The sweepstakes runs through December 31, 2026, and offers a no-purchase entry method under its official rules.

DeChambeau explained that the idea was to create a different way for fans to interact with him and the series. He also revealed that Michael Jordan would be one of his dream guests for a future Break 50 episode.

The collaboration adds another part to DeChambeau’s growing presence in golf as he prepares for a demanding 2027 campaign. His immediate focus, however, remains getting healthy enough to return to full training ahead of the major championships.