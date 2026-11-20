Rory McIlroy has continued to evolve as a golfer, and his recent success reflects more than just his ability to strike the ball. The Northern Irishman has remained one of golf’s biggest names while navigating the pressure of major championships, season-long competitions and expectations surrounding his performances.

His 2026 campaign has further highlighted his consistency at the highest level. After winning the Masters and another Race to Dubai title, McIlroy continues to build his remarkable career. His longtime work with sports psychologist Dr. Bob Rotella remains key to his ability to compete under pressure.

As McIlroy prepares for his next tournament, his mental approach to golf has become an important part of understanding his continued success.

Dr. Bob Rotella Makes Honest Admission About Rory McIlroy’s Mental Growth

Dr. Bob Rotella says McIlroy has improved mentally, accepting imperfect performances and recognizing there are multiple ways to score well.

The four-time major champion no longer relies solely on ball-striking to succeed.

“I think he now knows he can do it. I think he knows he can do it a lot of different ways. I think really accepting that there’s a lot of different ways of playing golf and that you can score a lot of different ways,” Rotella said.

Play

Rotella said McIlroy’s ability to accept missed putts without losing confidence has been key to his development.

“He’s no longer a guy who plays good when he’s hitting it good. That’s a big piece of it. So there’s a lot of acceptance in there, I think he’d say. I think the more he accepts that he’s going to miss a lot of putts, it made it a lot easier to putt,” Rotella added.

The psychologist has worked with McIlroy for 16–17 years, helping simplify golf’s mental game and manage pressure at the highest level.

McIlroy also explained how Rotella’s advice helps him stay focused during tournaments, particularly when winning becomes the primary objective.

“He does such a great job of simplifying things and breaking things down into very bite-sized pieces that you can take with you onto the golf course, and little mantras and little sayings,” McIlroy said.

Rory added that the emphasis remains on controlling what he can rather than becoming consumed by the result.

“So I think it’s just focusing on the things that you can control, and if you can execute on those, then hopefully you find yourself with a chance to win because of that,” he explained.

Rory McIlroy Targets Australian Open After Race to Dubai Triumph

McIlroy is now preparing for another major opportunity as he looks to finish his 2026 campaign on a high note.

Following his record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title, the Northern Irishman has set his sights on the Australian Open.

The 37-year-old is expected to compete at Kingston Heath in early December, where he will attempt to win the Stonehaven Cup for the second time.

McIlroy won the Australian Open in 2013.

His latest European season ended with another significant achievement after he matched Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight European Tour Order of Merit titles.

McIlroy also secured his fifth consecutive Race to Dubai crown, further strengthening his position among Europe’s most accomplished golfers.

However, his attention now shifts to Australia, where he hopes to add another trophy to an already successful season.

Winning the Australian Open would give McIlroy another chance to carry his momentum into 2027.

With his Masters victory, Race to Dubai triumph and continued mental development, McIlroy will enter his next tournament looking to finish the year with another memorable result.