Can Rory McIlroy Make History Again? The 2026 Masters Film Is Coming

While the 2026 Masters has long since come to an end, the excitement of that unforgettable weekend lives on. Now, adding another layer to the beloved tournament, the Masters has released a brief trailer highlighting what fans can look forward to later this November.

The 2026 Masters Official Film

Fans can tune in to the Golf Channel on Tuesday, November 24th. Starting at 9 pm ET, they can relive the excitement of the 2026 Masters, alongside their favorite golfers. The film reportedly chronicles Rory McIlory’s historic victory at Augusta National, a back-to-back win. As just the fourth golfer in history to accomplish that feat, the film is sure to be emotional, exciting, and worth the watch, even for those who know how the story goes.

Narrated by Jim Nantz, the trailer is now available on YouTube. It opens with scenes from McIlroy’s 2025 Masters win before transitioning to the 2026 tournament. The opening reminds fans just how much McIlroy wanted that Masters win and to achieve the Grand Slam followed up by another impressive performance the ended with another Green Jacket.

Notable competitors like Cam Young, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Shane Lowry, and Justin Rose are also featured in the trailer. Each played a role in an exciting weekend of golf, helping create such memorable moments that make the 2026 tournament worth revisiting.

Augusta National Golf Club

The 2026 Masters tournament took place April 9-12, bringing together some of the best golfers in the world for another unforgettable week at Augusta National. When the final putt dropped on Sunday, McIlroy took home a 12-under par, claiming a second Green Jacket.

The list of golfers to accomplish back-to-back Masters victories is incredibly short. Before McIlroy, only Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo, and Jack Nicklaus had managed the difficult task. Joining that group was an incredible moment for McIlroy who, for years, struggled with immense pressure surrounding not only the Masters, but the career Grand Slam. His first win was epic, but his second one only proved that his win “wasn’t a fluke,” as he stated.

Finishing behind McIlroy was World No. 1 Scheffler, who made a strong push but couldn’t quite catch the defending champion. Meanwhile, Russel Henley, Young, Tyrrell Hatton, and Rose finished tied for third, rounding out an impressive leaderboard.

For World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, the win was about more than defending his title. After years of near-misses and close calls, he finally completed what he set out to do at the 2025 Masters. His return in 2026 only added another historic chapter to his already impressive career.

Looking ahead, the 2027 Masters is scheduled for April 8-11 and will mark the tournament’s 91st edition. Six amateurs have already secured their place at Augusta National thanks to their impressive performance in 2026, and one more amateur spot is up for grabs and will be decided at the 2027 Latin America Amateur in Mayakoba Mexico.

Until then, fans will have another opportunity to experience the excitement of August National when the 2026 Masters Official Film airs, and wonder, will Rory McIlroy be able to do what no one has done, and win once again?