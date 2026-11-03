Jason Williams Calls Out His Internet Invitational Captain

Jason Williams is not happy with his captain from the 2026 Internet Invitational. The former NBA star was one of the celebrity add-ons to the tournament and speaking on the Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ podcast, he was quite critical of the way Peter Finch put together the strategy that ultimately got his team eliminated.

Williams was part of Team Blue. That group was led by YouTube star Peter Finch, who captained his team to an early lead in after the first nine holes on Day 1. Hoping to secure the four points they needed to move on, Finch changed up his team-building strategy.

What Did Finch Do That Upset Jason Williams?

Williams admitted that he’s not the best golfer. He also acknowledged that he didn’t play very well during the Internet Invitational. However, that’s not why he thinks Team Blue lost.

Instead, he said it was Finch who fumbled the ball. In fact, Williams argued he never had the ball to fumble in the first place.”I think that was the first time he has ever captained anything.”

He explained that after Team Blue’s commanding lead, Finch switched up the pairings and loaded the best golfers in the first four groups. He paired the top two players in group one, then the next two in group two, and so on. That left the lesser golfers, like Williams, to pick up unlikely wins if any of the first four groups didn’t win their respective matches.

“All we had to do was get four points.” He added, “If we don’t win those first four, we got motherf—ers like me trying to carry us across the finish line.” He then said Finch didn’t ask or consult Williams about who he wanted to play with or whether he was comfortable with his partner.

Was Finch Wrong, or was Williams?

“I knew was fittin’ to lose and buddy did what he did,” said Williams. Interestingly, most of the fans who saw Williams tell this story didn’t agree with the former NBA star.

“Literally every other player has been nothing but complimentary of Peter Finch. Opponents and his own team. Everyone loves Finch,” wrote one fan. Another said, “Why the he– would he ask JWill who he wants to play with? Strategy was solid…execution by the team was poor.”

Another added, “Wrong. Peter Finch is the man. And his strategy is the right strategy to go with. Players just didn’t perform. Including J Will. The audacity to say he didn’t play well, then in the same breath start blaming the captain. Bum behavior.”

Most fans seem to think that Finch made the right call trying to get that win early and hoping his stars could take the team across the finish line. It’s the kind of strategy many coaches in pro sports use. And, given Williams’ relative inexperience as a golfer, fans are asking why Finch would bother to consult him before making the decision. He’s the captain; making that call was his job.