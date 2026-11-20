Justin Thomas has spent years building his reputation on the PGA Tour, where his performances have made him a familiar face to golf fans. However, life off the course can bring unexpected encounters, especially when he visits places where sports fans recognize him for more than golf.

The two-time PGA Championship winner has experienced different levels of attention depending on where he travels. While some cities let him move around without attracting much notice, others offer a completely different experience. His popularity, particularly among younger sports fans, has occasionally turned ordinary outings into memorable moments.

Thomas appeared on former NFL players Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth’s Fitz & Whit show on November 19, discussing NFL topics, including the Seahawks’ quarterback situation, and life away from professional golf.

Justin Thomas Shares Hilarious Tuscaloosa Encounters With Frat Bros

Justin Thomas shared a funny story about taking his wife, Jillian, to Tuscaloosa, where college-aged fans repeatedly asked for pictures.

Thomas said recognition varies by location, but one demographic seems to recognize him almost everywhere.

During the conversation, Fitzpatrick asked Thomas whether he could still enjoy some anonymity while walking around in public.

Thomas explained that New York City is one place where he isn’t recognized as often, but other locations can be different.

“It’s very dependent on where we are. You know, a place like New York City — it’s not too often,” Thomas said.

He then joked about how he can usually tell when someone is likely to recognize him, describing the type of person who approaches him.

“The one thing that is very consistent is the demographic that is recognizing me. Like if you see a guy walking down the street, you’re like, ‘That guy kind of looks like a frat bro. Probably knows who I am,'” Thomas said.

Thomas recalled funny visits to Tuscaloosa with Jillian, where ordinary outings turned into repeated photo requests from college-aged fans.

“It was really funny the first couple of times — whether I was taking my wife to Tuscaloosa or taking her to different places. It was just frat bro after frat bro coming up wanting a picture,” Thomas added.

Justin Thomas Set for PNC Championship Return With Father Mike

Justin Thomas is set to return to competition at the PNC Championship, where he will team up with his father, Mike Thomas, in December.

The father-son duo will compete together for the first time since 2023, making the tournament a special part of Justin’s offseason schedule.

The 2026 PNC Championship is scheduled for December 19–20 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

The tournament features a 36-hole scramble format, bringing major champions and their family members together for a unique competition.

Justin and Mike previously won the event in 2020 during their first appearance.

They also finished tied for second in 2022 and tied for 13th in 2023 before missing the next two editions.

Their return gives them another chance to compete together at a tournament built around family partnerships.

The event will also let Justin Thomas compete alongside his father away from the demands of the regular PGA Tour schedule.

Their previous success and long-standing relationship make their return one of the notable storylines heading into the December event.