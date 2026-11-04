Former World No. 1 Admits He’s ‘Unemployed’ Amid LIV Crisis

Former world No. 1 Lee Westwood has made a startling admission about his professional future as LIV Golf continues to face uncertainty.

The 53-year-old English golfer revealed that he is currently unemployed after declining to commit to the proposed LIV Golf 2.0 relaunch.

Speaking on the November 3 episode of The Chipping Forecast podcast, Westwood explained that he has yet to commit to LIV’s new business model or decide where he will play in 2027.

“So literally, I’m unemployed,” Westwood said.

His comments come as LIV Golf attempts to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and prepare for a potential return in 2027.

The league has already lost several recognizable players, including Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia and Westwood’s former Majesticks GC teammate Ian Poulter.

Poulter announced his departure on October 23, citing personal priorities and a desire to spend more time with family.

Westwood’s situation is different, however. While he remains uncommitted to LIV 2.0, he has not finalized his next move.

Lee Westwood Opens Up About Uncertain Future With LIV Golf

Westwood was among the original players to join LIV Golf when the controversial Saudi-backed league launched in 2022.

He spent four seasons with the organization and served as co-captain of Majesticks GC.

Despite earning substantial money during his tenure, Westwood now finds himself without a playing agreement for next season.

According to GOLF.com’s November 3 reporting, Westwood explained that LIV’s proposed new arrangement has not met his expectations.

He indicated that several elements of the agreement still need to be refined and that he has not signed the restructuring agreement being discussed as part of the league’s bankruptcy proceedings.

Still, Westwood made it clear that he has no regrets about joining LIV in the first place.

During the podcast, he acknowledged that the financial opportunity played an important role in his decision.

He also defended LIV’s original concept, arguing that the league could have succeeded with a more sustainable approach to spending.

Westwood’s comments highlight another challenge facing LIV as it attempts to retain recognizable players.

The league is pursuing a potential $300 million financing arrangement with BC Partners Credit following the withdrawal of financial support from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Lee Westwood Considering Return to DP World Tour

Although Westwood has not committed to another tour, returning to the DP World Tour remains a possibility.

However, that option comes with complications.

The Englishman resigned his membership in 2023 following disciplinary disputes involving players who joined LIV Golf.

Westwood said he would face a 10-tournament suspension if he rejoined the European circuit, according to Golf Monthly.

That punishment could prevent him from competing on the tour until May 2027, when he believes the Turkish Airlines Open might provide his first opportunity.

Westwood also discussed the possibility of competing in senior golf events as he considers how much competitive golf he wants to play at age 53.

The veteran golfer has enjoyed a decorated career, including 25 DP World Tour victories and 11 Ryder Cup appearances for Europe.

For now, he appears content to evaluate his options privately rather than follow other departing LIV players in making public announcements.

Whether Westwood ultimately returns to LIV, rejoins the DP World Tour or pursues senior competition remains uncertain.

His situation is another example of the difficult decisions facing established players as LIV Golf attempts to reinvent itself for 2027.