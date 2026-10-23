LIV Golf Hit With Another Major Exit as Ryder Cup Legend Walks Away

LIV Golf has suffered another significant departure as the league approaches a critical deadline for its future.

Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter announced he will not participate in LIV Golf 2.0, ending his involvement with the controversial league he helped establish in 2022.

The 50-year-old English golfer shared a lengthy social media statement explaining his decision, citing a desire to spend more time with family, reduce international travel, and pursue opportunities in senior golf.

Poulter’s announcement comes amid a growing wave of departures from LIV Golf as the organization attempts to emerge from bankruptcy and establish a new business model for 2027.

Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen also recently announced his exit, joining several other prominent players who have decided against continuing with the league.

With LIV facing an October 25 deadline for player commitments, Poulter’s decision represents another loss for a competition fighting to secure its future.

Ian Poulter Announces LIV Golf Exit in Personal Statement

Poulter confirmed his decision in a lengthy message posted to social media, making clear that he will not be joining LIV’s proposed next chapter.

“I have decided not to move forward with being part of LIV 2.0,” Poulter wrote.

The seven-time Ryder Cup participant acknowledged that the decision was difficult and something he discussed extensively with his family and team.

However, he ultimately decided that continuing with LIV would not align with his priorities moving forward.

Poulter, a key part of 5 winning Ryder Cup teams for Europe, represents a major loss for LIV.

This announcement comes at a time when LIV is struggling with player retention.

The league has already seen one of its major stars, Jon Rahm, turn down the LIV 2.0 proposal.

LIV did receive what felt like a bit of a lifeline when it was announced that Bryson DeChambeau was working to make LIV Golf’s return possible.

Still, DeChambeau hasn’t committed to the league as of yet.

Rahm appears to be out; Joaquin Niemann’s future with the league is also in question.

Now Poulter will join a growing list of notable names that will not be a part of LIV 2.0.

Ryder Cup Legend Reveals Plans for Life After LIV Golf

Poulter’s decision does not mean his professional golf career is over.

The English golfer outlined several interests he hopes to pursue in the coming years.

Among them is competing in senior golf events, something he is now eligible to do after turning 50 in January.

Poulter also plans to continue developing his YouTube channel, which offers fans a closer look at his life and experiences away from tournament competition.

However, his family appears to be the central motivation behind the decision.

In his statement, Poulter explained that he wants to spend more time supporting his sons Luke and Joshua as they pursue their own golfing ambitions.

After decades of international travel, the opportunity to spend more time at home was a major factor in his decision.

Poulter has enjoyed an accomplished professional career.

The Englishman reached as high as No. 5 in the world rankings and established himself as one of Europe’s most memorable Ryder Cup competitors.

He represented Europe seven times, contributing to five victories and compiling an impressive 15-8-2 overall record.

His Ryder Cup reputation, particularly his unforgettable performance during Europe’s 2012 comeback at Medinah, made him one of the most recognizable personalities to join LIV in 2022.

Now, Poulter appears ready to shift his focus toward a different stage of his career.