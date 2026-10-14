LIV Golf Faces Make-or-Break Decision by the End of the Month

According to a report by Nuclr Golf and golf reporter David Rumsey, LIV Golf is set to make a huge decision on its future. That decision should come by the end of the month.

As the company goes through bankruptcy proceedings, there is real uncertainty about which direction things are heading and what options the players have as they try to navigate their future and collect on their outstanding earnings.

LIV Golf To Decide Future In Next Two Weeks

Lawyers for the LIV Golf League said in bankruptcy court today that they “anticipate that the decision will be made by the end of the month.”

The choices appear to be either winding down the tour or moving forward with LIV 2.0. Complicating matters is the recent stance by the DP World Tour, choosing to exclude LIV players from taking part.

LIV has expressed serious concern surrounding recent DP World Tour announcements regarding player bans. Rory McIlroy was front and center regarding that issue this week, noting he supports the DP Tour’s decision not to allow LIV golfers to join the tour, but would support golfers leaving LIV to return to the PGA.

“I think the DP World Tour have made a good decision… it’s now got to the point where guys are going to have to make a decision and what’s important to them and what they really want to do.”

LIV responded, and they aren’t happy.

“We’re continuing to monitor this situation very closely, and we’re quite concerned by it, frankly..” “Frankly, the timing in particular strikes us as a clear attempt to interfere with our process, with our players, and potentially our reorganization…..”

“Player freedom is the reason LIV Golf was created, and it’s the foundation of LIV Golf 2.0. …It’s unfortunate that another tour is taking an opposite view and pressuring our players with a false choice. And again, we’re reserving all rights in this respect…”

McIlroy added, “The DPWT are well within their rights to change the rules and regulations. This is the way to protect their business and to make the tour as strong as possible.”

Are LIV Golfers Being Allowed to Leave?

Things are not looking up for LIV. In addition to news that Jon Rahm won’t participate in LIV 2.0, Sergio Garcia’s request to have his contract terminated was granted by the judge overseeing the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.

It’s only a matter of time before more golfers choose to exit; many of whom will seek clarity on their status, both in terms of the money owed to them and if they can rejoin the PGA.

Lawyers for Bryson DeChambeau, Cam Smith, Ben An, Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale, Matthew Wolff, and Harold Varner III also sought clarity about their contracts. The belief is that Garcia’s situation sets a precedent for all players.

Rumsey writes in a post on X.com:

“At today’s third LIV Golf bankruptcy hearing, LIV attorney Ryan Fitzgerald provided an update to last week’s request for clarity on rejected contracts from some players.” Players want to know their rights and obligations under their contracts.

Fitzgerald wrote, “We’ve been in touch with their counsel for those players and have provided these clarifications by email. We believe we’ve provided them satisfactory, such that the motion may move forward today with respect to those players, and we believe their concerns have been resolved.