Patrick Reed Offers Blunt Fix For Golf’s Distance War

Patrick Reed has little sympathy for the world’s best golfers when they miss the middle of the club-face. As golf searches for an answer to increasing distance, the former Masters champion believes players should face a greater challenge before their ball even leaves the tee.

The former LIV Golf player, who is pursuing a full PGA Tour return for 2027, has joined a debate that could reshape professional equipment. However, his preferred solution would force players to reconsider what they carry in their bags.

Reed pointed toward the forgiveness of modern clubs in comments reported by Today’s Golfer.

“Guys are hitting it farther and farther, but driver heads these days are so large and guys are just swinging harder and harder,” Reed said. “You can barely mishit a regular size driver, and it still goes relatively straight. I feel like if you want to swing it 125, 130, or however fast you can swing it, you need to make hitting the ball out of the center of the face a premium.”

His argument leaves room for players to keep chasing speed. The catch is that they would need the accuracy to match it.

Patrick Reed Wants Smaller Drivers And Three-Woods

Reed’s suggestion goes beyond asking tournament officials to grow thicker rough or narrow fairways. He wants an equipment change that would place more responsibility on the player swinging the club.

“The easiest way to me, instead of trying to roll back the golf ball, would be to make the head smaller on drivers and three-woods. For some of the best golfers in the world, there shouldn’t be a reason why they can’t hit the ball with the center of the face.”

That proposal addresses a different part of the distance discussion. A ball rollback seeks to limit how far equipment allows shots to travel. Reed wants professionals to face a steeper penalty for failing to strike the ball properly.

Whether smaller heads would produce the desired results would require testing. Reed’s comments alone cannot establish how much distance players would lose or how their accuracy would change.

However, his position gives the debate another question to answer: How much help should elite players receive when they miss?

Golf’s Rollback Plans Remain Under Review

The USGA and R&A previously outlined a transition beginning in 2028 for competitive golf, with recreational players following in 2030. That schedule has since changed.

In June, the governing bodies joined the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in announcing no changes to the Overall Distance Standard testing approach before January 2030. They also agreed to examine alternatives.

Reed’s suggestion is his preferred approach, rather than an adopted rule. Nevertheless, it puts a pointed challenge in front of professional golf: Players who can generate extraordinary speed should also have to control it.