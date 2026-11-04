Patrick Reed Sends Clear Message on Jon Rahm’s Potential PGA Tour Return

Jon Rahm’s potential return to the PGA Tour has generated plenty of discussion since his departure from LIV Golf, and now another major champion has weighed in.

Patrick Reed addressed the possibility of Rahm receiving an accelerated path back to the PGA Tour during a November 4 press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

The former Masters champion was asked whether he would understand if Rahm were allowed to return under an arrangement similar to the one Brooks Koepka received earlier this year.

Reed acknowledged that the decision ultimately belongs to PGA Tour officials but expressed his belief that accomplished golfers should be allowed to compete if they qualify.

“I’ve always been a firm believer that if you’ve earned the right to play, and you qualify, you can play anywhere,” Reed said, according to Golfweek’s Cameron Jourdan.

The remarks come just one day after Rahm opened up about his own PGA Tour future, acknowledging that he has yet to speak with officials about a possible return in 2027.

Patrick Reed Addresses Jon Rahm’s PGA Tour Situation

Reed knows firsthand the challenges of returning to the PGA Tour after leaving LIV Golf.

The 2018 Masters champion announced his departure from the Saudi-backed league in January and has spent much of 2026 competing on the DP World Tour.

Reed became eligible to compete as a non-member beginning August 25, provided he complied with the tour’s regulations.

He has since earned PGA Tour status for the 2027 season through his strong performances on the DP World Tour.

Rahm could face a different situation.

The two-time major champion left LIV Golf in October after declining to participate in the league’s proposed restructuring. However, he has not yet secured a path back to the PGA Tour.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Reed suggested Rahm’s accomplishments would naturally warrant consideration from tour officials.

Reed also pointed to Rahm’s impressive résumé, suggesting that his representatives would naturally explore a potential return to the PGA Tour.

He also noted that he has always enjoyed competing alongside Rahm.

While Reed was receptive to the possibility of Rahm returning, he stopped short of endorsing a specific arrangement or suggesting how the PGA Tour should handle the situation.

Jon Rahm Open to PGA Tour Return Despite Potential Penalties

Rahm previously rejected an opportunity to return through the PGA Tour’s Returning Member Program earlier this year.

That arrangement allowed select former LIV golfers to seek reinstatement under strict conditions, including significant financial penalties.

Koepka was the only player to accept the offer, forfeiting eligibility for the Player Equity Program through 2030 and agreeing to a $5 million charitable contribution.

The PGA Tour has indicated that the program was a one-time opportunity rather than a permanent reinstatement pathway.

Nevertheless, Rahm said Tuesday that he would probably accept similar terms if they were offered again.

According to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, Rahm expressed doubt that officials would provide him with the same opportunity Koepka received.

With his future uncertain, Rahm is preparing to compete on the DP World Tour in 2027 while awaiting clarity about his PGA Tour eligibility.

Meanwhile, Reed continues to make a compelling case for his own return.

The American enjoyed a remarkable early-season run on the DP World Tour, winning twice in three starts.

Reed enters this week’s Abu Dhabi Championship among the leading contenders for the season-long Race to Dubai title.

His latest comments add another prominent voice to the conversation surrounding Rahm, whose PGA Tour future remains unresolved despite his willingness to consider significant penalties.