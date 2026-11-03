Peter Finch Claps Back at Jason Williams Over Internet Invitational Call Out

Things are getting a bit ugly between Peter Finch and former NBA player Jason Williams.

After comments from Williams, Finch was frustrated by what he saw as an unfair critique of his role as captain for Team Blue. Williams was one of the celebrity add-ons to the tournament while a guest on the Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ podcast, he said the following:

“I think that was the first time he has ever captained anything.” He added, “All we had to do was get four points.” He added, “If we don’t win those first four, we got motherf—ers like me trying to carry us across the finish line.”

Williams was referring to Finch’s strategy in the first two videos of the series, where in the second round of nine holes, he stacked his team trying to get the four points needed after they were up 8-4. It didn’t work, and Team Blue lost in a playoff after one of YouTube’s greatest putts by Big John of Team White.

Brother was high then and he’s high now https://t.co/rowWDtGfIm — Peter Finch (@PeterFinchGolf) November 3, 2026

Finch saw the video of Williams blaming Finch for the loss and responded, “Brother was high then and he’s high now.” Things Have Gotten a Bit Nasty Between Finch and Williams Obviously, these two did not see eye to eye. Williams admitted he’s not the best golfer, but seemed to hold Finch responsible as captain, saying he made the wrong call. Finch, meanwhile, seems to be suggesting Williams wasn’t any help at all, potentially because he wasn’t sober. This kind of stuff is great on video, but the fact it’s taking place after the cameras shot all the footage is fascinating. Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports is probably fuming that this wasn’t part of the series (it still could be in the later episodes). It’s particularly intriguing given that Finch is known around the YouTube golf community as one of the nicest people in the industry.

Bobby Berger of Bob Does Sports commented “Never thought we would see this out of Finchy on the clap back. Big J Will guy and big Finch guy, just want a clean battle here if anything. The internet invitational brings everything out of ya, never seen anything like it.” Expect More Drama

There’s little chance this is the last drama the series produces. These videos are always intense, and the Internet Invitational loves to showcase issues between players.

This one feels a bit more organic. With so much money on the line and disappointment when things don’t go as hoped, people point fingers. It will be interesting to see if Williams is brought back next year. This interview is arguably the most he’s brought to the series, potentially putting extra eyeballs on the already posted videos because fans will want to see what he’s talking about.

Whether this is a new side of Finch coming out remains to be seen. He clearly didn’t appreciate the comments and decided not to keep quiet about it.