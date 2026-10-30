Sergio Garcia Makes Unexpected Announcement About His Future After Leaving LIV Golf

Sergio Garcia is leaving LIV Golf and has announced plans to return to the DP World Tour in 2027. The 46-year-old Spaniard also left open the possibility of returning to the PGA Tour, four years after departing the circuit under controversial circumstances.

Garcia shared his decision in a social media statement on Thursday, October 29, becoming the latest high-profile golfer to announce his departure from LIV Golf ahead of the league’s revamped format.

“Next season I’ll be playing on the DP World Tour,” Garcia wrote. “This tour has been a huge part of my career from the very beginning, and I’m proud to call it home again. I’m also keeping my options open for a return to the PGA Tour.”

The 2017 Masters champion joins Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, David Puig and Ian Poulter among the notable players moving on from LIV Golf.

Sergio Garcia’s PGA Tour Comments Resurface After His Announcement

Garcia’s interest in returning to the PGA Tour comes after a contentious departure from the organization in 2022.

During the Wells Fargo Championship that May, Garcia became involved in a rules dispute and expressed frustration with the tour.

“I can’t wait to leave this tour . . . just a couple more weeks until I don’t have to deal with you anymore,” Garcia said in comments captured by microphones.

He joined LIV Golf the following month, competing in the Saudi-backed league’s inaugural tournament.

Garcia also faced criticism over his behavior during the 2022 BMW International on the DP World Tour.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Garcia became angry during the tournament and criticized the circuit and fellow players.

“Sergio flew off the handle, shouting ‘this tour is s—, you’re all f—–, should have taken the Saudi money,'” the publication reported, adding that fellow golfer Robert MacIntyre witnessed the incident and was upset by Garcia’s conduct.

Despite those previous incidents, Garcia expressed enthusiasm about reconnecting with fellow golfers in Thursday’s announcement.

“And probably the most exciting part for me is strengthening personal relationships, both new and old,” he wrote.

Garcia Sets His Sights on Another Ryder Cup Appearance

Garcia also identified the Ryder Cup as one of his primary goals as he prepares for the 2027 season.

The 11-time PGA Tour winner holds the record for the most points earned in Ryder Cup history but has not competed in the event since joining LIV Golf.

“It’s a big year ahead with the Ryder Cup, and I’m going to work my tail off for every chance I can get at more majors and the biggest events in the game,” Garcia wrote. “Another goal is to make that Ryder Cup team, and to be an asset to the guys in whatever capacity that may be.”

Garcia also addressed his conduct at Augusta National in April 2026, acknowledging that he was unhappy with his actions during the Masters.

“I left Augusta last year disappointed with myself and my actions, and I’m ready to show what I’ve learned and where I am mentally,” he wrote.

Garcia won the Masters in 2017, defeating Justin Rose in a playoff to capture his first major championship.