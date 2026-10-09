Sergio Garcia Leaves Door Open to Stunning LIV Golf Return After Departure

It’s been a whirlwind week for LIV Golf as the struggling league attempts to navigate bankruptcy proceedings and prepare for its proposed LIV 2.0 relaunch.

The biggest headlines have surrounded Jon Rahm rejecting the new LIV structure and several other prominent golfers reconsidering their futures with the organization.

Sergio Garcia has also been at the center of the uncertainty after pursuing a release from his LIV Golf contract.

The former Masters champion has now revealed that he hasn’t completely ruled out a surprising return to the league.

Speaking during the Spanish Open in Madrid, Garcia acknowledged that LIV 2.0 remains among the possibilities he’s considering for the next stage of his career.

The admission comes as the 46-year-old prioritizes qualifying for Europe’s 2027 Ryder Cup team, potentially creating an interesting decision about where he competes next season.

Sergio Garcia Leaves Door Open to LIV Golf Return

Garcia was among the high-profile names that defected from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf in 2022. The former Masters champion instantly became one of the more recognizable players in the Saudi-backed league.

His future, alongside the many other LIV players, became uncertain when the league entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and began preparing a significantly different competitive structure for 2027.

Although Garcia has pursued his exit from the original LIV agreement, he isn’t necessarily ruling out competing in its replacement.

According to an October 8 report from Field Level Media, Garcia discussed his future while competing in the Spanish Open.

“I think everything is an option,” Garcia said, according to a translation of his Spanish-language comments.

That includes the possibility of participating in LIV 2.0, despite the uncertainty surrounding the league’s future.

Garcia also emphasized that resolving his obligations under the original LIV agreement would give him greater freedom to consider other opportunities.

Garcia seems to be valuing flexibility at this stage in his career. This gives additional context to his decision to pursue an exit from his LIV contract.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Garcia intends to rejoin LIV. Rather, he’s leaving several possibilities open as the professional golf landscape continues to change.

Sergio Garcia Prioritizes Ryder Cup Amid LIV Golf Uncertainty

While Garcia’s plans for next year remain up in the air, he made one goal very clear. Garcia’s hope is to qualify for Europe’s 2027 Ryder Cup team.

The tournament will take place at Adare Manor in Ireland, where Europe will attempt to defend its title against the United States.

Garcia is the Ryder Cup’s all-time leading points scorer with 28.5 points, but his move to LIV Golf complicated his participation in recent editions.

Now, the former Masters champion hopes to increase his DP World Tour appearances and give himself another opportunity to represent Europe. Garcia has also expressed interest in serving as a vice-captain if he doesn’t qualify as a player.

With this being a prominent goal for Garcia, any plans about his future will likely take the Ryder Cup into consideration. This poses an interesting challenge for LIV 2.0 as the league looks to create a new identity.

Although LIV has secured a proposed financing package worth up to $300 million, the revamped league has already encountered resistance from several prominent players.

Jon Rahm has rejected the proposed new structure, while Adrian Meronk has also indicated he doesn’t intend to participate.

LIV 2.0 must find a way to retain some of its star players if it wants to stick around. Garcia’s willingness to consider returning offers a notable contrast to recent player decisions.

Still, there is no guarantee of retaining Garcia, and for now, the 46-year-old appears more focused on his Ryder Cup ambitions than committing to any particular tour.