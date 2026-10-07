Jon Rahm Makes Major Career Decision After Personal News

Jon Rahm’s future in professional golf has become a major talking point as LIV Golf prepares for a new phase in 2027. The league filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund withdrew its financial backing.

Rahm joined LIV Golf in December 2023 and has since become one of the league’s biggest stars. He has won three consecutive individual season titles and remains one of its most prominent players.

The Spaniard is also balancing his professional career with an important family moment. He recently withdrew from the Spanish Open as he and his wife, Kelley Cahill, await the birth of their fourth child.

Jon Rahm Rejects LIV 2.0 Terms and Plans to Leave

Jon Rahm has decided not to participate in LIV 2.0 after independently reviewing the proposed terms and finding them unacceptable.

Rahm’s lawyer, John Beck of Dentons U.S., LLP, confirmed the decision during a bankruptcy court hearing.

“First, your honor, Mr. Rahm has independently reviewed the proposed terms of LIV 2.0 as the parties have been referring to it, and has determined that those terms are unacceptable as to him, and he will not be participating going forward in LIV 2.0,” Beck said.

Here are the full comments from Jon Rahm's lawyer ⬇️ “For the record, John Beck of Dentons U.S., LLP, on behalf of Jon Rahm and his entity, Rahm, LLC. I just wanted to rise briefly, to echo Mr. Martorana’s comments, and provide your honor a little bit more context for Mr. Rahm's… https://t.co/CD2jDYrgQw — David Rumsey (@_DavidRumsey) October 7, 2026

However, Rahm’s departure has not been finalized. His lawyer said Rahm and LIV are already in advanced discussions over a consensual separation agreement.

“As Mr. Martorana alluded to, the parties, therefore, are in advanced discussions for a consensual separation agreement of Mr. Rahm and LIV that it goes beyond the scope of the rejection motion that is before your honor today,” Beck said.

The two sides hope to finalize that agreement and submit a motion before October 15 for consideration at the November 5 hearing.

Beck also explained what would happen if the sides fail to reach an agreement.

“If the parties, for whatever reason, are unable to reach a consensual separation agreement, Mr. Rahm intends to press his objection to the rejection motion,” he said.

The decision represents a major change for LIV Golf. Rahm joined the league in December 2023 and became one of its biggest stars. According to “New York Times,” he has won more than $100 million in on-course earnings during his LIV career and captured three consecutive individual championships.

Jon Rahm Withdraws From Spanish Open Ahead of Child’s Birth

Rahm’s LIV decision comes days after he withdrew from the Spanish Open because of his family situation.

The 31-year-old was expected to compete in Madrid but pulled out as he and Kelley await the birth of their fourth child. He also missed the Dunhill Links Championship.

The Spanish Open holds particular importance for Rahm. He has won the event three times, matching Seve Ballesteros’ record.

The withdrawal also affects Rahm’s DP World Tour schedule. He has made three starts on the circuit in 2026 and needs five more due to his LIV commitments.

The DP World India Championship and Genesis Championship could provide opportunities for Rahm to reach that requirement. His participation in either event has not been confirmed.

Rahm resolved his dispute with the DP World Tour earlier this year after agreeing to pay outstanding fines connected to his LIV appearances. The agreement restored his eligibility for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

His future beyond LIV is now uncertain as well. Rahm could become eligible to return to the PGA Tour in late August 2027 under the tour’s existing precedent for players leaving LIV.

However, the PGA Tour has said there are no current plans to reopen its previous Returning Member Program.

For now, Rahm’s immediate focus remains his family and his remaining DP World Tour commitments. His decision not to participate in LIV 2.0 has added another major development to an already uncertain period in professional golf.