Tiger Woods Reportedly Hesitant to Propose to Vanessa Trump Over ‘Baggage’

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have built a relationship that has attracted considerable attention beyond the golf course. The couple confirmed their relationship in March 2025. Since then, reports suggest they’ve grown more serious about their future.

The past year, however, has brought significant personal challenges for both. Woods has faced legal difficulties following a car crash in Florida, while Vanessa has dealt with a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Their experiences have spotlighted their relationship as they support each other through difficulties. As their families reportedly grow closer, conflicting reports about their future fuel discussion of the golf star’s personal life.

Tiger Woods Hesitant About Marriage After Divorcing Elin Nordegren

Tiger Woods’ difficult divorce from Elin Nordegren reportedly makes him hesitant to propose to Vanessa Trump. A “Globe Magazine” insider says he cares deeply about Vanessa but still carries emotional baggage from his first marriage.

“Tiger adores Vanessa,” the insider said. “But he’s also got a lot of baggage from his first marriage.”

The source also described Woods’ separation from Nordegren as particularly difficult. “His breakup from Elin was horrible,” the insider said, adding that the golfer has many regrets and fears repeating his past mistakes.

“Tiger has so many regrets, and when you get right down to it, that’s really what’s holding him back from proposing to Vanessa. He’s afraid he’s going to fail again.”

Woods and Nordegren married in 2004 and had two children, Sam and Charlie. Their marriage collapsed after revelations about Woods’ infidelity became public in 2009.

They finalized their divorce in August 2010, with reports estimating the settlement at close to $100 million.

Woods later accepted responsibility for his mistakes when discussing the separation in 2015. However, he has not publicly confirmed his reported concerns about another marriage.

The claims come from an unnamed source, rather than a direct statement from the golfer.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Were There for Each Other Through Personal Challenges

While his previous marriage may still influence his decisions, the support Woods and Vanessa have shown each other has also shaped their relationship.

Both faced difficult circumstances in 2026, including Woods’ March car crash in Florida and Vanessa’s breast cancer diagnosis.

Vanessa revealed in May that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April. After surgery, she continued treatment. Woods reportedly paused treatment in Switzerland to support her in Florida.

Vanessa supported Woods through legal proceedings after the March crash, attending his September court appearance, where he pleaded no contest to reduced charges.

He received a five-year license suspension and paid $1,500 in fines.

On October 23, Vanessa shared in a video on her daughter Kai Trump’s Instagram that her latest medical tests were clear.

“And it came back clear, so I’m finally cancer-free,” she said.

The news marked an important moment after months of treatment. The couple’s experiences have strengthened their partnership.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s Families Have Grown Closer

Their relationship has reportedly grown closer through family. Woods and Vanessa went public in March 2025, when he confirmed their relationship on social media.

Reports differ on their marriage plans. A source told “Page Six” on October 27 that they were serious about their future and had discussed marriage, but no proposal was imminent.

“Globe Magazine” suggested Vanessa had hoped for an engagement, but Woods reportedly showed his commitment by supporting her through her health battle, even though he didn’t propose.

Their families have grown closer. Woods shares Sam and Charlie with Nordegren, while Vanessa has five children with Donald Trump Jr. The families blended naturally, and Kai Trump is especially fond of Woods.

Neither Woods nor Vanessa has publicly announced an engagement. While marriage has reportedly been discussed, claims about Woods’ hesitation still rely on unnamed sources.

His previous divorce may be shaping his approach, but the couple’s plans remain unconfirmed.