PGA Tour Star Will Zalatoris Announces Devastating Career Setback

Former world No. 7 Will Zalatoris has announced another devastating setback in his golf career, revealing that he expects to miss the entire 2027 PGA Tour season.

The 30-year-old, who has battled significant back injuries over the last four years, is scheduled to undergo spinal fusion surgery in late November. It will be his third major back operation since 2023.

Zalatoris discussed the decision with reporters on Wednesday, October 14, during media day for the upcoming Austin Championship.

“I’ve been through four years of hell so it’s good to have something that will hopefully correct it,” Zalatoris said.

The announcement comes after Zalatoris previously underwent back surgery in 2025 and attempted another competitive comeback this year.

Despite the difficult news, Zalatoris plans to compete at the Austin Championship in November before undergoing surgery, with hopes of eventually returning to professional golf in 2028.

Will Zalatoris Faces Third Major Back Surgery Since 2023

Zalatoris’ latest announcement adds another difficult chapter to an injury battle that has repeatedly interrupted one of golf’s most promising careers.

According to Golf Channel’s October 14 report, the golfer underwent a microdiscectomy in 2023 before having an artificial disc replacement in 2025.

He returned to competition in 2026 but made just four PGA Tour starts before another injury brought his season to an early end.

The news of another surgery is tough for fans of Zalatoris. He is a player who has always seemed to be on the verge of a breakthrough. Injuries just keep getting in his way.

Zalatoris revealed that he aggravated his back during the Valero Texas Open in April, his most recent competitive appearance. His injury troubles this year have also included a torn labrum in his right hip.

Now, after consulting with medical professionals, Zalatoris hopes the upcoming spinal fusion procedure will offer a more lasting solution.

Speaking to reporters, Zalatoris acknowledged that the decision was difficult, but said three PGA Tour physical therapists had advised that the procedure would eventually be necessary.

The surgery is scheduled for late November in Dallas.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however. Zalatoris remains committed to returning to professional golf and is hoping this surgery will get him back on track physically.

Zalatoris also isn’t planning to end his 2026 season without another appearance.

He intends to compete in the Austin Championship at Omni Barton Creek Resort from November 12-15 before beginning another lengthy recovery.

Zalatoris Hopes to Return to Professional Golf in 2028

Few players have experienced the highs and lows of professional golf quite like Zalatoris over the last several years.

The former Wake Forest standout rapidly established himself as one of the sport’s brightest young stars, finishing runner-up at the 2021 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship.

He also narrowly missed winning the 2022 U.S. Open before capturing his first PGA Tour victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship later that summer.

Those performances helped propel Zalatoris as high as seventh in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Unfortunately, persistent injuries have prevented him from building on that early success.

According to Golf Channel, Zalatoris has now fallen to No. 610 in the world rankings, a dramatic change for someone once considered among golf’s most promising major championship contenders.

His next opportunity to compete regularly may not arrive until 2028.

Zalatoris has discussed potentially returning through the PGA Tour’s Challenger Series, provided his recovery progresses as hoped.

That remains far from guaranteed, especially considering the repeated setbacks he has experienced.

For now, Zalatoris faces another extended absence from the sport, but his willingness to undergo a third major procedure suggests he still believes there is a path back to competitive golf.

After four challenging years, the hope is that this latest operation will finally provide the long-term relief he has been searching for.