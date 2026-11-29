It was quite the week in Las Vegas for Louisville men’s basketball.

The 25th-ranked Cardinals shocked the college basketball world, taking down several high-profile opponents.

Following Saturday’s Players Era 16 championship game against Creighton, Louisville is looking to rise up next week’s AP men’s college basketball rankings.

Cardinals Basketball Makes a Statement

Louisville defeated #5 Texas Tech, #13 St. John’s and #9 Tennessee in the span of four days.

It’s the first time in program history that the Cardinals have beaten three top-15 schools over the course of three consecutive games.

As an added cherry on top, Louisville men’s basketball took home a tournament championship. The Cardinals defeated fellow Players Era 16 finalist Creighton, and did so in dominant fashion. Pat Kelsey’s squad earned an impressive 27-point victory over the Bluejays on Saturday.

Following this week’s outstanding run, Louisville is currently ranked ninth on KenPom with a net rating of +27.04.

What might be most encouraging for Kelsey is that there’s room for improvement. Louisville is shooting 33.1% from three-point range, only 181st in the nation. If that number goes up over the course of the regular season, U of L will become an even greater force.

Louisville Men’s Basketball Upcoming Schedule

As satisfying as Saturday’s win over Creighton was, Louisville can’t afford to rest on its laurels.

The Cardinals’ men’s basketball schedule will only get more difficult during the coming weeks.

Louisville will return home for a marquee matchup with #7 Texas next Tuesday. That’s followed by a visit to Detroit, where the Cardinals will battle defending national champion Michigan. The following weekend, Kelsey’s guys are set to tip off against struggling in-state rival Kentucky.

Louisville’s men’s basketball schedule gets a bit of a reprieve after that, with contests against several mid-major programs. At the end of December, U of L will then kick off ACC conference play. That includes matchups with #2 Virginia, #16 Duke and #17 Miami.

There’s no guarantee that Louisville can keep this momentum going. The college basketball regular season is long, and the Cardinals have plenty of quality opponents on their schedule. Still, it’s difficult not to view Kelsey and company as championship contenders following their success in Las Vegas.