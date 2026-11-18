JJ Starling’s college basketball career appeared to be done at the end of last season. His eligibility had been exhausted at Syracuse, finishing his college career not far from home in Baldwinsville.

But then Starling, like many others, fought for more eligibility and got it. SU didn’t bring him back, and Starling instead ended up at the University of Buffalo to play in the Mid-American Conference for his new final college basketball season.

It was already bumpy before the most recent development, but Starling is going viral for a miserable reason, and it’s a painful look at what his final days as a college hooper are becoming.

JJ Starling New Low Point

Starling was at the free throw line last week against Penn State-Schuykill, a matchup that UB schedules for a straightforward win and to build some confidence.

And then Starling proceeded to take potentially the worst free throw of all time.

If you don’t believe us, watch it (or at this link if it doesn’t display):

Starling doesn’t even get the basketball halfway to the basket. It conceptually slipped off his hands, but there’s a reason you’ve never seen that happen before — it doesn’t happen.

For Starling, though, it did, and it sums up his decline over the past couple of seasons.

That free-throw hitch? Starling developed it over his time at Syracuse and it kept continuing to get worse, as if he’s got the “yips.” After watching that foul shot with UB, he probably does.

JJ Starling Buffalo Stats

You’d generally think a former top-25 recruit who played at both Notre Dame and Syracuse and scored well in the ACC would handle his business at Buffalo.

Instead, Starling is having a nightmare season.

He’s averaging 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Bulls.

And Starling’s shooting? He’s at 30.0% from the floor, 23.1% from 3-point range and 50.0% from the foul line.

Starling is also turning the ball over a career-worst 2.8 times per game.

Buffalo has played Starling 32 minutes per night in the hopes that he can figure things out. But in the early going, it’s been really painful to watch.

Starling, for whatever reason, appears to be a shell of his former self. In the last season-plus, he started shying away from contact so as not to have to go to the line, where his shot gets wonky even though it’s much more normal in the rhythm of the game.

This definitely isn’t how his college career was supposed to end when fans watching him in Central New York first envisioned Starling as an NCAA star.