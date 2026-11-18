Buddy Boeheim has always been a great shooter. And while it wasn’t often the first question asked of Jim Boeheim’s son when he played for his dad at Syracuse University, it was something that SU fans wondered — would that be enough to get him to the NBA?

Boeheim got to the NBA, briefly, but now his dreams of making it back are being clung on to rather precariously.

The start to this season hasn’t been great for Buddy, and while in one way he actually found himself in a convenient spot with how the 2026-27 NBA season has begun, in another way, Buddy isn’t helping his own cause.

This is the latest on Buddy Boeheim as he continues his professional basketball journey.

Where is Buddy Boeheim?

Buddy Boeheim is currently playing in the NBA G League for the Oklahoma City Blue.

They’re the affiliate of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder, for whom Buddy suited up at NBA Summer League.

Buddy has played in six games so far this season for the Blue, and he’s struggling more than he ever has at the G League level.

He’s averaging just 7.0 points per game while shooting 29.2% from the field (28.6% from 3-point range) and just 2-for-3 from the line so far. Buddy is also averaging 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals per game.

Buddy has been much better than this in the past in the G League. Last season, he averaged 15.9 points while shooting 37.0% from 3-point range for the Blue.

The former Syracuse star has begun this season cold, though, which wasn’t ideal timing. The Thunder have been dealt a ton of injuries at the NBA level, and while Buddy isn’t on a two-way deal, he’s nearby and could’ve been considered for a roster spot if he was playing better.

His struggles made that a moot point, though, and all Buddy can do now is try and shoot himself out of the slump.

Buddy Boeheim NBA Stats

Buddy Boeheim has played in 24 NBA games.

He appeared in 10 for the Detroit Pistons in 2022-23, another 10 for Detroit in 2023-24 and then four last season for Oklahoma City.

Overall, he has averaged 7.9 minutes per game and shot just 25% from 3-point range in a relatively small sample size. Buddy has averaged 2.3 points per game in the NBA.

Having turned 27 on Nov. 11, the 6-foot-5 Boeheim will likely have to heat up in a hurry this season to potentially earn himself at least one more chance at the NBA level.