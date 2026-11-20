It’s been a somewhat quiet offseason across Major League Baseball thus far.

The Atlanta Braves made a pretty notable signing by adding Evan Phillips on a three-year deal earlier this month, and just a couple of days ago, Atlanta made a pair of signings, including an intriguing 24-year-old arm.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Quietly Sign 6-Year MLB Player During Free Agency

Atlanta Braves Sign Darlin Pinales

According to MiLB.com’s transactions tracker, the Braves signed pitcher Darlin Pinales to a minor-league contract on 11/16.

Pinales, 24, has pitched in the organization of three MLB teams (Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Athletics), but is yet to make his MLB debut.

In fact, he hasn’t made it past high-A, but the Braves have since assigned him to AAA Gwinnett; that assignment is certainly subject to change.

Speaking to Pinales’ effectiveness as a pitcher, across 225.2 IP in his professional career (six seasons), he’s logged an ERA of 5.70.

It’s not a great ERA, but Atlanta’s front office may have seen something in his arsenal that they feel they can develop further.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Predicted to Cut Ties with $42 Million All-Star Player

Taking a Quick Look at the Braves’ Offseason Plans

According to all sources/reports, the Braves are still planning to target starting pitching in some capacity, but a lot of fans/social media reactions were upset on Wednesday when Atlanta missed out on signing Sonny Gray, whom the team was very closely linked to.

There are still plenty of SP options available, but it’s expected that it could be a domino effect as early as next week with starters flying off the board.

Here are some other big Braves’ offseason storylines:

Will Raisel Iglesias re-sign?

Can the Braves retain Mauricio Dubon/Tyler Mahle

What additions via trade do (if any) the Braves make?

With a looming MLB lockout, it’s expected that roster transactions will be frozen for several months, beginning at the start of December.