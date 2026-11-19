The Atlanta Braves have been fairly active during MLB’s hot stove season. They have already added a strong reliever in Evan Phillips, and the organization is also rumored/linked to several starters and shortstops during this offseason period.

Given that there are a couple of major roster transaction decisions this week for all MLB teams, the transactions tracker has been steadily busy.

In a very quiet move, the Braves have re-signed infielder Luke Williams to a minor-league deal.

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Atlanta Braves Bring Back MLB Veteran Luke Williams

According to the MiLB.com transactions log, the Braves signed Luke Williams to a minor-league contract on 11/16.

He has since been reassigned to AAA Gwinnett.

Williams, 30, has spent parts of the last four seasons within the Braves organization.

In 2026, Williams appeared in just two games.

He’s been a very solid organizational depth piece for Atlanta. With AAA Gwinnett in 2026, Williams batted .218 across 316 at-bats, with nine home runs and 18 doubles.

Across the four seasons he’s been with the Braves, Williams has played in a total of 82 games, logging 86 at-bats.

Primarily a pinch-runner or defensive replacement, Williams did play in 30+ games in both 2024 and 2025 with the Braves.

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Taking a Quick Look at Luke William’s MLB Career

Luke Williams made his MLB debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021, so he’s played in parts of six seasons.

Aside from the Braves, Williams has also logged brief time with the San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Across 321 total at-bats in his career, Williams carries a lifetime batting average of .212 with an OPS+ of 54. Not the best hitting stats, but again, he’s primarily just an organizational depth piece, and the Braves would only call him up if they become decimated by injuries to their starting nine.

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